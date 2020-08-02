Italian dad says his mother kidnapped his son, toured the United States amid COVID-19

An Italian father claims his ex kidnapped his 8-year-old son and then groaned across the United States as the coronavirus increased.

The boy was supposed to return to his native Italy in early March, after a three-week stay in New York with his mother.

Dario Augello and Kristina Ramskyte never married, but they shared custody of their son until Ramskyte decided to stay with him, and then take him on a tour of the country while COVID-19 was unleashed, the father said in court documents.

“You went on a study vacation with my son, who was supposed to last three weeks. It has been 4 [sic] months during which you moved from one state to another without even communicating this to me in advance, ”Augello wrote in an email on June 5.

Ramskyte initially claimed that he was unable to return the child because the furious infection forced him to cancel his flight; The infection devastated Italy in its early days.

Augello offered to buy tickets on the Italian airline Alitalia, which was still flying in early March, but Ramskyte told him he would support his son "until the emergency ended," according to court documents.

"Despite his concerns expressed by COVID-19, [Ramskyte] has been traveling throughout the United States, including to Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, California, Oregon, Montana, Chicago and Wyoming," Augello alleges.

By June 4, Ramskyte told Augello that he would keep his son forever, breaking a custody agreement that called for them to make important decisions about the boy together.

Now, Augello is charging her with international child abduction in a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn Federal Court.

"The boy has lived his whole life in Italy," Augello said in the lawsuit.

The boy, identified only as "G.A." In court documents, he visited Ramskyte in America at least once before.

Ramskyte did not respond to The Post's request for comment.