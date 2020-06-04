Italian people underwater since 1994 could re-emerge

Written by Amy WoodyattValentina Di Donato, CNN

A 12th century Italian people Submerged underwater for over 25 years, you could soon see the light of day again.

The town of Fabbriche di Careggine, in Tuscany, Lucca province, was flooded in 1946 to build a hydroelectric dam and Lake Vagli, according to the local tourism board. It has not been seen since 1994, when the dam was last emptied.

The ENEL dam in Lago Vagli Lake, Garfagnana. Built to provide hydroelectric power, it submerged a village. Credit: Stella Photography / Alamy

The residents of the city were transferred to a new lakeside city, Vagli di Sotto. Submerged under 34 million cubic meters of water, the still intact structures of the abandoned village, including stone houses, a bridge, a cemetery and the Church of San Teodoro, re-emerge only when the dam is emptied for maintenance.

According to local tourism officials This has happened only four times since the 12th century ghost town was flooded: in 1958, 1974, 1983 and 1994.

The old Fabbriche di Careggine village reappears every ten years for the maintenance of the dam. Credit: Dino Fracchia / Alamy

Local politicians have been trying to drain the lake for a long time and see the ruined village again, according to local media reports.

Italian newspaper the Republic In 2015 Mario Puglia, a former mayor of the neighboring town of Vagli di Sotto, called for the lake to be drained again, citing tourism and local employment as a concern.

The ruins of the abandoned village sometimes see the light of day when the lake is habitually drained. Credit: Riccardo Sala / Alamy

But there are now indications that the lake could be emptied once again, 27 years after the last drain to reveal the town.

In a Facebook post, Lorenza Giorgi, daughter of the former mayor of the local municipality Ilio Domenico Giorgi, indicated that the lake, which currently acts as a water reserve in case of fire, could be drained next year.

"Reliable sources say that next year, in 2021, Lake Vagli will empty," he wrote.

"The last time it was emptied was in 1994 when my father was mayor and thanks to his efforts and the numerous initiatives that with great effort, they were able to establish the entire city of Vagli and were able to accommodate more than 1 million people," she wrote. .

CNN contacted Enel, which manages the artificial lake, for comment.