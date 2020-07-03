Italian police seize more than $ 1 billion amphetamines & # 39; Captagon & # 39; & # 39; made by ISIS





Officers tracked three suspicious containers to the port of Salerno in southwestern Italy and found 84 million pills with a market value of € 1 billion ($ 1.12 billion) inside paper cylinders for industrial use, he said. Guardia di Finanza financial police in a statement on Wednesday.

The researchers said the raid is the largest amount of drugs in the world in terms of value and quantity.

Commander Domenico Napolitano, chief of the financial police of the city of Naples, told CNN that the drugs were well hidden and that the scanners in the port did not detect them.

"We weren't able to see them, but we knew it would come because of our ongoing investigations we have with the Camorra (Italian organized crime group)," he said.