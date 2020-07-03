Italian police seize more than $ 1 billion amphetamines & # 39; Captagon & # 39; & # 39; made by ISIS

Officers tracked three suspicious containers to the port of Salerno in southwestern Italy and found 84 million pills with a market value of € 1 billion ($ 1.12 billion) inside paper cylinders for industrial use, he said. Guardia di Finanza financial police in a statement on Wednesday.
The researchers said the raid is the largest amount of drugs in the world in terms of value and quantity.
Commander Domenico Napolitano, chief of the financial police of the city of Naples, told CNN that the drugs were well hidden and that the scanners in the port did not detect them.
"We weren't able to see them, but we knew it would come because of our ongoing investigations we have with the Camorra (Italian organized crime group)," he said.
"We intercepted phone calls and members, so we knew what to expect."
La Camorra brought the drugs to Italy and took a cut for helping distribute them, Napolitano added.
The pills bore the "Captagon" logo, which "distinguishes the & # 39; drug from Jihad & # 39;", according to the statement.
"ISIS / Daesh are known to finance their terrorist activities largely through trafficking in synthetic drugs produced primarily in Syria, which has become the world's leading producer of amphetamines in recent years," police said.
"According to the DEA (US Drug Enforcement Administration), ISIS makes extensive use of these drugs in all territories over which it exercises influence and controls their sale."
The group can also easily produce large amounts of synthetic drugs to sell on world markets, raising large amounts of money, police added.
The investigation and arrest were carried out by decree from the Naples prosecutor, the statement added. The police believe that the drugs were intended to be distributed in Europe by various organized crime groups.
"The hypothesis is that during the closure, due to the global epidemiological emergency, the production and distribution of synthetic drugs in Europe practically stopped and, therefore, many traffickers with different organized crime groups have gone to Syria, where seems to have slowed down. "Police said.
Brigadier General Gabriele Failla, chief of the financial police in Naples and the surrounding province, told CNN that he believes several criminal groups may have come together to buy the large shipment.
Traffickers typically don't ship as many drugs at once because it's too risky, Failla said, and no group can handle as many pills at once.
"This is remarkable evidence of the & # 39; link & # 39; between terrorist financing and organized crime interests," he added.
Captagon was originally the brand name for a drug containing the synthetic stimulant phenetyllin. It is no longer produced or used, but drugs bearing the Captagon name are regularly seized in the Middle East, according to the European Center for Monitoring of Drugs and Drug Addictions (EMCDDA).
The drug is a common stimulant in the Middle East, and is also used in some countries bordering the European Union, the organization said.
"In addition, some recent media reports have linked this drug to the perpetrators of terrorist acts in Europe or to terrorist groups based in conflict areas in the Middle East," added the EMCDDA.
In 2015, CNN reported on a US official who believed that some jihadist fighters were using Captagon, which can cause an increase in energy and euphoria.
In addition to allegedly taking the drug themselves, militants in Syria on both sides of the fight can also benefit from the production and trafficking of the pills, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
"The Islamic State and the Al Nusra Front are also believed to facilitate the smuggling of chemical precursors for the production of Captagon," UNODC chief Yury Fedotov said at a press conference in June 2015.
Counterfeit Captagon tablets contain amphetamine and other chemicals, according to UNODC.