Italian priest becomes YouTube star amid coronavirus blockade

Father Alberto Ravagnani didn't even have a YouTube account a year ago, but in recent months, the 26-year-old priest's short videos on Catholicism and spirituality have garnered hundreds of thousands of views and made him a celebrity of social networks.

Ravagnani, ordained just two years ago, created his YouTube account when the coronavirus started hitting Italy earlier this year and his church outside of Milan was forced to close.

He started making five to 10 minute videos with titles like "What's the point of GOING TO MASS (not necessarily boring!)" And "TRAINING and EXERCISES for the spirit (going to the gym is not enough!)" Staying on contact with his youthful parishioners, according to the weekly Catholic magazine The Tablet.

Ravagnani's comic sense, quick camera cuts, and ease of relating have made the associate pastor of the Church of St. Michael the Archangel a true YouTube star with more than 76,000 subscribers and counting through Thursday.

He even challenged one of his favorite Italian rappers, Fedez, who referred to priests' sexual abuse in one of his songs recently, to listen to children in the Ravagnani church about their experiences.

"The tone of the line about priests is provocative, and we cannot hide the scandals," Ravagnani wrote on Fedez's Instagram in the lyrics of the song, according to the Catholic newspaper Crux. “However … There are so many priests who do an excellent job, with incredible commitment, and nobody talks about them. You are an influencer and people listen to you: together, we could raise a much greater good. I would love to invite you to hear from my children what they have seen and what they have found in the experience of various priests that we have had here. "

Fedez responded quickly defending the letter, but added: "I am sure that, like you, there are many priests who do a great job in the community … I do not want to attack you, and those who work like you." "

While the rapper has not yet accepted Ravagnani in his offer, the priest says he is hopeful and "will never say never," Crux reported.

On his decision to resort to social media, Ravagnani told an Italian newspaper that it is important to speak to young people where they already are.

Otherwise, he said, "we run the risk of the children not listening to us: not because they don't want to, but because we are not talking to them or we are simply telling them what everyone else is doing." The tablet reported.