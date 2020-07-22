Italy, let me be with my love (Opinion)

We have survived the normal things each couple faces, along with the serious challenges that life presents to you. But now we are being separated by Covid-19.

I am in New York City Marco is in Italy.

We haven't seen each other in six months.

Spouses of EU citizens are an exception and are allowed to enter, but unmarried couples are not.

Since we are not legally married, an ocean separates me and my partner indefinitely.

Thousands of single couples around the world have been affected and joined forces to attract attention with the group "Love is not tourism" and the hashtags #Loveisnottourism and #Loveisessential.

In fact, it's certainly not about tourism. I don't want to go to Italy to see the Colosseum or go to the Vatican. I want to be with my other half. I want to be with my other half; the person with whom I have shared life-changing moments.

I met Marco in a gap year in Italy after the loss of my parents. It helped me regain pain and helped me through some difficult days early in our relationship.

We have gone through my diagnosis of breast cancer, radiotherapy and, just as we were about to start our life together full time in Italy, our most difficult obstacle.

I had given up my career as a journalist in New York City in 2008 to permanently join Marco in Italy, where I planned to be self-employed, but then it all stopped in a devastating way.

Due to my diagnosis of breast cancer, I had annual checkups. During one of my routine follow-ups, I was diagnosed with leukemia, which was later confirmed to be linked to my volunteer work at Ground Zero. I was there days after the September 11 attack serving food to first responders while they were searching for survivors.

The diagnosis was absolutely devastating.

I put plans to move full-time on hold, and together Marco and I navigated the stress and uncertainty of a life-threatening illness.

We accepted that we would have to be in a long distance relationship for much of 2008, and I found amazing doctors in New York City for whom I am very grateful.

My health and survival came first.

So for the past decade, I have traveled back and forth between New York and Italy, returning to see my hematologist and receive treatment from the World Trade Center Health Program.

It is not always easy. There have been too many visits to the emergency rooms in Italy, and the journey is exhausting due to the chemotherapy drugs I must take.

But despite everything, Marco and I have managed to make our relationship work and become even stronger. It is not traditional, but we are committed to a life together.

I truly believe that the beauty and wonderful people of Italy have also helped me to keep going. Not to mention spaghetti and ice cream.

So in January, after another wonderful Christmas stay in Tuscany, I returned to New York as usual for my medical visits.

And then the Coronavirus stopped the world on its way. My April flight to Rome was canceled. And then my July flight too.

And there are no signs that I will be allowed to return soon.

Yes, I am not legally married. I never signed a paper, but Marco and I have definitely been together in sickness and health.

This is my story, but it is just a story. The campaign to raise awareness on this issue has highlighted the struggles, for example, of expectant mothers separated from their partners and partners working in different countries.

Some EU countries, as of this writing, not including Italy, have now agreed to allow unmarried couples to enter, so there is some hope.

So to my dear Italy: please let me come back to you.

I will take a test of Covid-19. I will quarantine it. I know that you believe in love; You practically made it up.

L & # 39; amore è amore.