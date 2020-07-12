It's a lot harder to fire a bad New York teacher than it is to get a bad cop

Olla, get to know the kettle: Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, says police unions must stop protecting their misbehaving members.

Yes, that Randi Weingarten, who as local head of the United Federation of Teachers collided with Mayor Michael Bloomberg over his refusal to relocate ineffective and dangerous teachers into classrooms. The union contract she defended would not allow her to fire them.

But in an interview with the Chief-Leader, a union-backed news service, Weingarten argued in favor of changing the protections of union police contracts that make it difficult to fire problematic and dangerous police officers.

“There are people of color who are treated in a discriminatory manner and brutalized by the police. If, after (George) Floyd, he doesn't recognize that there's a problem, then he's not seeing the experience of people of color, "he said.

In his decades as a union leader, Weingarten has never had a problem defending and protecting incompetent teachers, who often worked in low-performing schools in predominantly minority communities.

The city employs more than twice as many teachers as police officers: 79,000 teachers versus 36,000 police officers. And it's much harder to fire a bad teacher than a bad cop – it usually takes years and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Instead, most of the bad teachers, the ineffective, the incompetent, even the completely abusive, are sent to "rubber rooms" where administrators expect them to resign or eventually withdraw. That is, when they do not stay simply to continue "teaching".

Along with other unwanted educators, they form the Absent Teacher Pool, whose members the UFT constantly tries to return to the classroom.

Weingarten's UFT successor Michael Mulgrew has been lobbying Mayor Bill de Blasio to accelerate the reabsorption of misfits from ATRs in classrooms by objections from school administrators. And the mayor was quick to comply.

At one point, de Blasio's Department of Education basically paid schools to hire them from the ranks of the ATR. Chancellor Richard Carranza even boasts of the resulting "progress".

Each union puts the interests of its members above the public. But some unions are much more successful in that regard, with Weingarten members (at least in the city) winning the prize for excessive privileges. It takes a lot of mockery for her to ask another union to give up the more moderate protections her own people enjoy.