It's always sunny in Philadelphia marks the record renewal of season 15

FX is putting It & # 39; s Always Sunny In Philadelphia in the record books! The basic cable network has renewed the fan-favorite comedy series for a fifteenth season, making it the longest-running live-action comedy series of all time.

The show previously tied ABC The adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series with 14 seasons, but with this current renewal, It's Always Sunny can claim the crown. The news of the replay comes just as It’s Always Sunny creator, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney revealed last month that he had begun writing for season 15 of the FX series. If it depends on McElhenney, he says that "We will continue to do so forever if people keep watching."

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia made a name for itself by becoming FX's first comedy hit. The series is a significant winner in the Live + 7 cable ratings and since its move to the more comedy-focused FXX branch, the show has become the face of comedy for the network. In addition to its popularity with viewers, It's Always Sunny is a hit with critics with "Entertainment Weekly" Placing him at number 7 on his list of the 26 best cult television shows in history.

Starring McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, Always sunny in Philly follows the exploits of "The Gang", a group of narcissistic friends who run the Irish bar Paddy & # 39; s Pub in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I don't constantly watch the show, but when I watch it go by, it's always good for a quick laugh and I especially like the chemistry of the cast on the show because their jokes are what make the show stand out.

Do you see that it's always sunny in Philly? Happy to see him make a record comeback?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5ap58SNJi0 (/ embed)