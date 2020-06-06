It's called civil disobedience for a reason

Many protesters, and their supporters at City Hall and the media, are angry that the police have used force to break down protests that violate the law even though they are peaceful.

These people do not understand the meaning or purpose of civil disobedience.

During several nights of looting and chaos, New Yorkers hid in their homes while looting their neighborhoods. Anarchist thugs and common thieves went crazy. Mayor de Blasio finally established an early curfew and gave New York Police the power to apply it.

The rule was clear: protests could go on until the afternoon, but people had to go home. The last few nights, the police began to enforce the curfew, blocking bridges, clearing streets, and making arrests.

The criticism of the mayor has been wild.

Public defender Jumaane Williams has criticized the police and the mayor for using force against the "non-violent protesters" who march through the middle of the street singing: "We are peaceful, what are you?" he orders the police officers who block them to disperse and then disperse them.

City Controller Scott Stringer, playing cheap seats as he prepares for mayor, tweeted"The penalty for protesting after the curfew should not be struck by the police without sense."

Councilwoman Ritchie Torres of The Bronx, who could be heading to Congress soon, tweeted: "Curfew or not, New Yorkers have a constitutional right to protest."

You may need to review what the Constitution protects and what it does not protect.

The First Amendment protects our freedom of expression and assembly and, yes, protest. But that doesn't mean you're allowed to sit in traffic, or occupy a politician's office, or chain yourself to a police car, even though none of those activities are violent, and even if you're doing them on behalf of a cause . You will be arrested anyway.

And that's the point of civil disobedience. If you believe a law is unfair, you can intentionally break it to draw attention to its injustice. But civil disobedience only means something if you're also willing, like Martin Luther King Jr., to agree to be arrested and punished for breaking the law. Otherwise, you're just throwing a tantrum.

The point of protesting is to demonstrate your willingness to sacrifice your own safety and protection for a cause that you think is greater than you. Acting surprised when people in power decide they don't want protesters to spontaneously and without permission parade in the middle of the street day after day, and until night, is naive to the extreme.

It is also unbearably sentimental, in the sense of wanting something for nothing. Protesting is not a sanctuary state, nor does it exempt you from the law.

Socrates, Thoreau, Gandhi and King understood that the protest only makes sense if you accept the consequences.

Interestingly, de Blasio, a veteran protester, is the only one who seems to understand the nature of civil disobedience and the fact that something can be simultaneously "peaceful" and damaging and against the law.

The mayor is getting very hot for authorizing police to prevent protests from spiraling out of control when the sun goes down. But I should have done it earlier. And it deserves some credit for rejecting the absurd notion that "peaceful protest" justifies unlimited freedom to interrupt life for the rest of us.