It's not just about money. Black youth will have permanent scars from this recession

"You spend your four years building until this moment where you can finally announce who you are and what kind of designer you want to be," he said. "It was a big surprise. I was depending on that internship to help me make the transition to being in New York full time."

Bereal now faces what he describes as a "burning question mark" in his life regarding what he will do next and where he will go. His hours at his part-time job have been cut since the pandemic, a lease he shares with four roommates ends in July, and he's concerned about how he will pay the approximately $ 10,000 he owes on student loans.

"If I stay in Texas, how long will I stay? Can I pay where I go? Can I have money to support myself? These are all things that work in my mind," he said.

Before the pandemic, Generation Z had offered the possibility that inequality in the United States would eventually narrow, at least by some measures. Now, with economists expecting young people to experience the biggest coronavirus-related economic setbacks among American workers, those hopes are fading.

Made up of people born after 1996, Generation Z is more diverse and "on track to be the best educated generation to date," according to the Pew Research Center.

Before the pandemic hit, the strong economy offered more avenues for young people to start their careers. His earning potential was promising. And the tight labor market meant that employers had to expand their network by considering various job applicants.

Tatjana Meschede, chief scientist and associate director of the Institute for Assets and Social Policy at Brandeis University, said there was "room for hope" that while old economic disparities would not entirely disappear, they could at least be reduced among young people from today. .

"The pandemic cut everything," he said.

Now, like millennials who entered the workforce after the 2008 financial crisis, Generation Z members are likely to experience permanent declines in earnings. But those setbacks are not evenly distributed. Among young workers, black youth will likely carry one of the greatest burdens.

Black youth experience higher levels of unemployment and often earn lower wages than their white peers with the same levels of education. They are also less likely to come from families who have the wealth to provide substantial financial support during a recession. And among those who go to college, black students, on average, have higher levels of student debt than their white peers.

These challenges may also be true for other minority groups, but for black youth, these economic setbacks can be particularly difficult to overcome, experts say. A weak labor market now, coupled with family financial strains, can compel young workers to make tough sacrifices from the start. Those decisions can change the course of their professional careers, affecting their health and well-being, as well as the important decisions of all the life, like the property of the house, the marriage and to have children later.

"It would be a mistake to see it only as a matter of money, just to think about how some communities have wealth and others do not. It is a whole ecosystem of opportunities," said Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor at the University. from California, Irvine, and author of "The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap".

The scarring effects of a recession

Four months ago, Generation Z enjoyed the strongest job market in 50 years. After the coronavirus hit, it disappeared in a few weeks.

The United States is now dealing with massive unemployment and a tough economy amid a health crisis and widespread unrest. What was once the best job market is now the worst since the Great Depression, with an unemployment rate of 11.1% for the country as a whole and 20.7% for workers in their teens and early twenties.

Racial inequality starts early, just when people first enter the workforce: 19.6% of whites ages 16-24 were unemployed in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but the unemployment rate for blacks of the same age was 27.7%. A year ago, before the pandemic, it had been 8.2% for white youth and 14.9% for black youth.

Young people of any ethnic origin who graduate in an economic crisis experience sustained higher unemployment rates, persistent loss of income and increases in poverty that can last 10 to 15 years after dropping out of school. They also experience increases in mortality and lower social status later in life, according to a report by UCLA economist Till von Wachter.

But in addition to harming the general population, economic crises exacerbate pre-existing inequalities. This is because in weak labor markets, employers tend to be more selective, raising discrimination and prejudice against certain groups. And among workers, those with the weakest financial safety nets often do not have the luxury of pursuing personal aspirations, but are forced to make decisions based on financial need.

"Every time we don't deal with structural inequality, we are essentially in a position where it is harder to recover," said Andre Perry, a member of the Brookings Institution and author of "Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property." in the black cities of the United States. "In addition, he cites that inequalities generally worsen once a new crisis arrives.

Student loan debt can perpetuate existing disparities

Student debt is another factor that can limit the kinds of decisions black students can make regarding their own future. Often, these sacrifices take the form of accepting low-wage job opportunities with fewer worker protections, choosing a less expensive college than your dream school, or having to work multiple jobs to pay the bills.

"The most important thing for recent graduates now is the debt issue," said Olugbenga Ajilore, a senior economist at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning panel of experts.

Black college graduates owe an average of $ 23,400 in loans when they graduate, compared to $ 16,000 for their white peers, according to a 2016 study by Brookings, a nonpartisan group of experts. Four years after finishing college, black graduates owe almost $ 53,000, primarily due to accrued interest and graduate loans. That's almost double that of white graduates in the same time period.

In addition to the job crisis, black youth and their families struggle with the high potential costs of student loan debt. With less access to generational wealth, taking on student loan debt is often the only option for many black students to attend college. However, during the current crisis, some black students decide that this is a level of risk that they cannot afford to run, and as a result they are changing their plans.

Nana Prempeh, 17, of Somerset, New Jersey, comes from a family of nurses; It is a profession that has always been pursued. It was her dream to attend Rutgers University, a public university in New Jersey, and if money wasn't an issue, she would have gone there. But after weighing the costs of a four-year degree and the sluggish economy during the pandemic, Prempeh decided to attend community college. In a couple of years, you'll re-evaluate whether it's worth transferring to a four-year university or a two-year nursing school program, but for now, the lower cost of attending a community college offers a financial cushion in a uncertain economy.

She noted that she hardly sees any of her classmates weighing the same compensation, but she is sure of the call she has made for herself.

"I don't want to have student loans. I'm probably going to look back years ago and say 'Wow! This was a very good decision,'" Prempeh said.

However, there are possible downsides. Of course, attending a community college is usually cheaper than attending a four-year university, but for most people, getting an education beyond the associate degree awarded by a two-year school means being more competitive in the job market and earn more over the course of your career

"In the end, it's the four-year college degree that prepares you for life," Meschede said.

And for Prempeh specifically there are additional risks. Nursing programs have been a popular choice for students, now and before the pandemic, and if Prempeh decides to try going to one after completing a two-year program, she may end up on the waiting list or be denied admission completely.

Research shows that the student debt crisis has impacted black borrowers more than any other ethnic group. Black students are more likely to borrow at higher rates and to take out more student loans.

The percentage of black students who take out loans to attend college is over 90%, compared to 66% of white students, according to a report by the Student Borrower Protection Center, a consumer advocacy group. Additionally, black students pay their debt at an average rate of 4% per year, compared to 10% for white students.

"Student debt is much bigger than ever and that also limits the type of job you can get," said Ajilore, a senior economist at the Center for American Progress. Ajilore adds that if young blacks are faced with the option of taking the job of their dreams, it could limit their ability to pay debts and make other long-term financial decisions. Not to mention, some black parents of Generation Z children are still recovering from the Great Recession of 2008.

"If they didn't have to go through the Great Recession, they would have a greater ability to help their children through this pandemic," said Ajilore.

According to the Federal Reserve Consumer Finance Survey, the median net worth of white families in 2016 was $ 171,000, almost ten times the net worth of black families at $ 17,150.

"Parents and students are in the same boat, so to speak, because black parents are less likely to have wealth. Particularly after the last housing bubble, it is very difficult for families to get ahead," Perry said.

Mamourou Kone, an 18-year-old from the Bronx, will attend Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, in the fall.

Kone worked multiple odd jobs in high school, from retail to childcare, and intends to do multiple part-time jobs, on campus, through a work-study program, and also off off campus after starting college.

Working while at university is a necessity for Kone, who needs to help her mother with the financial expenses in her country. But a second wave of Covid-19 could curb his college plans if it means he can't find a job near campus. It's a possibility that you have him contemplating staying in the Bronx, where he thinks he may have more job opportunities than Rochester. If he can't find a job while in school, Kone said, he would consider transferring to a university near the Bronx.

She really wanted to move to Rochester, in part because it guaranteed new opportunities outside of the neighborhood where she grew up. Kone says that many of the opportunities he would have at the university in Rochester are limited or not at all. Going to college away from New York City would also allow him to expand his network beyond the friends and family he grew up with in the Bronx, something he feels could benefit his career in the future.

"College will completely open my eyes. A lot of people in my community don't go to college and they don't see themselves going to college," said Kone. I always saw myself going to college, it's always been a goal of mine. I'm glad I stayed with that. "

Persistent labor discrimination and prejudice still exist

The racial opportunity gap shows no signs of narrowing. Beyond the large amount of unemployment, there are other factors affecting black youth, such as low-wage job opportunities and job discrimination. It's a reality that Bereal, a recent UT Austin graduate, says he constantly struggles with.

For Bereal, her dream job is creative, in photography and graphic design. But now, in uncertain times, it is considering turning to technology, where there are more opportunities for designers. A career in technology could mean more money to him, but it's not the career he would have chosen, and it's the type of choice a white student would be less likely to make.

"This is one of those times when you have to do what you have to do to make ends meet," he said.

But beyond having to make potential sacrifices with his career, Bereal says he also faces what he considers "a slap in the face" when it comes to job inequalities and discrimination within the industry.

"Because there are not that many black men in particular who dominate the creative space, I feel like I have to work three times as hard to be valued as someone who could be paid equally," he said.

The race of black job seekers has dominant effects on their job prospects, on average. African Americans are twice as likely to be unemployed as whites, and when employed, those who work full time earn 21% less than their white peers.

"We know that job discrimination has infected many different markets and that discrimination is the drag that helps maintain wealth disparities," said Perry.

According to a 2003 study by researchers at the University of Chicago and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, job seekers with popular "white-sounding" names like Greg and Emily were 50% more likely to receive returns from Employer calls that applicants with popular "blacks" ringing "names like Lakisha and Jamal.

The prejudices and discrimination faced by black job seekers exist in good and bad economies. But in weak economies, when employers cannot recruit a larger group of applicants, that prejudice and discrimination is often amplified. The persistent racial discrimination and bias faced by black job seekers in the labor market limits their opportunities for higher-paying jobs and benefits compared to their white counterparts. Ultimately, this alters their job growth trajectory and future earning potential, which experts say can impose significant costs on black households and their ability to generate wealth, only exacerbating disparities in the long run. term exposed by the racial wealth gap.

"The racial gap in wealth leads to who has more police, who has better school options, who has job offers after graduation, who has family wealth so they don't need student loans, who is trustworthy and criminalized, and who resumes he seems smarter and he doesn't. A lot of these things go back to these wealth gaps, "Baradaran said. "This is all interrelated."

Closing the racial wealth gap: & # 39; Requires encouragement & # 39;

The wealth gap between whites and blacks not only puts significant pressure on blacks. It also limits the growth of the job market and the United States economy.

That's what a report by McKinsey & Company says. The 2019 report on "The Economic Impact of Closing the Racial Wealth Gap" estimates that the US GDP could increase by between 4% and 6% if the racial wealth gap were closed by 2028.

However, experts say closing the gap will require strategic policy changes. The same was true before the coronavirus hit.

"It takes encouragement," said Perry. "It will take hundreds of years, even if you eliminate racism, for this wealth gap between blacks and whites to close. And so, at some point, you need a stimulus infusion and a cash infusion."

Perry proposes policies that eliminate some of the student debt that comes from low-income families and create opportunities to help young people generate financial security, such as home ownership.

"Blacks, on average, put most of their savings in their homes. But the latest crises really wiped out the wealth in those homes," said Perry. "We need other ways to generate wealth in addition to home ownership."

He adds that other wealth-creating opportunities, such as baby bonds, a federally-funded savings account for children who started at birth, or repairs can help eliminate pre-existing gaps.

"If we can find ways to eliminate student loan debt, get more home and youth buyers to work with 401 (k) plans or other retirement plans, we will begin to see some movement," said Perry. "But there is no way to avoid it, at some point you have to eliminate debt and generate wealth."

As for black graduates like Bereal, he says the only way to get through these tough times is to keep moving forward.

While his summer internship was supposed to be the launch pad for his dream career as a photographer and graphic designer, Bereal says The Black Yearbook is still giving him that opportunity. After raising over $ 20,000 on GoFundMe, Bereal is working to produce an exhibit and mass produce copies of the yearbook.

"I've always tried to do my best to show myself and show and show people what I'm worth and what the quality of my work is," Bereal said. "And let me know that I am growing and that I will continue to grow."