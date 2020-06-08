It's official: the recession started in February

The economy collapsed so quickly that NBER wasted no time in announcing a recession, a stark contrast to previous crises when it took the body over a year to declare what most people already knew.

The imposed social distancing requirements to combat the pandemic have crushed large sectors of the American economy, from airlines and cruises to restaurants and Broadway shows.

"The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its wide reach across the economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be shorter than previous contractions," wrote NBER.

More than 42 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits. Major companies, including JCPenney, J. Crew and Hertz, have filed for bankruptcy. And economists predict that GDP exploded at an annualized rate of 40% during the second quarter.