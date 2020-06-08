It's official: the recession started in February

The economy collapsed so quickly that NBER wasted no time in announcing a recession, a stark contrast to previous crises when it took the body over a year to declare what most people already knew.

The imposed social distancing requirements to combat the pandemic have crushed large sectors of the American economy, from airlines and cruises to restaurants and Broadway shows.

"The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its wide reach across the economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be shorter than previous contractions," wrote NBER.

More than 42 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits. Major companies, including JCPenney, J. Crew and Hertz, have filed for bankruptcy. And economists predict that GDP exploded at an annualized rate of 40% during the second quarter.
The pandemic marked the end of the mediocre but long recovery from the Great Recession. In July 2019, that expansion officially became the longest period of uninterrupted growth in United States history dating back to 1854. It spanned 128 months, easily breaking the previous 120-month record set between March 1991 and March 2001 during the dot-com boom.

Economists typically define a recession as consecutive quarters of negative growth. The United States has already supported a quarter of a shrinking economy, with a 5% drop in GDP during the first quarter.

NBER decided not to expect a second quarter of a shrinking economy, although it is expected to occur during the second quarter. The agency also stated that while the economy peaked monthly in February, the quarterly peak occurred in the fourth quarter. That disparity "reflects the unusual nature of this recession," NBER said.

"The economy contrasts so strongly in March," said NBER, that for the first quarter GDP and employment were "significantly below" the levels of the fourth quarter of 2019.

