It's official: the recession started in February

The imposed social distancing requirements to combat the pandemic have crushed large sectors of the American economy, from airlines and cruises to restaurants and Broadway shows.
"The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its wide reach across the economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be shorter than previous contractions," wrote NBER.
Economists typically define a recession as consecutive quarters of negative growth. The United States has already supported a quarter of a shrinking economy, with a 5% drop in GDP during the first quarter.
NBER decided not to expect a second quarter of a shrinking economy, although it is expected to occur during the second quarter. The agency also stated that while the economy peaked monthly in February, the quarterly peak occurred in the fourth quarter. That disparity "reflects the unusual nature of this recession," NBER said.
"The economy contrasts so strongly in March," said NBER, that for the first quarter GDP and employment were "significantly below" the levels of the fourth quarter of 2019.