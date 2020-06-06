It's Recreational Vehicle Summer, and Trump Joins the Car

Even President Donald Trump suggested that he could leave Air Force One for a motorhome trip to New York.
"I think I am going to buy an RV and travel in an RV with our first lady," Trump said at a news conference Friday at the White House. "It's great, people travel. And you know what? They travel in the United States. And they also drive. And they're building the trailers."
Enthusiasts say the vehicles are thriving due to concerns about social alienation. Air travel and train travel have become less attractive. With a recreational vehicle, there is no need to share the hotel elevator or the airplane bathroom, and meals can be prepared inside the vehicle.
"You probably won't get Covid from a pine tree," said Randall Smalley, an executive with RV, who rents RVs, and has seen customer calls and interests nearly double from mid-April through Friday compared to the same. schedule. last year's period. Cruise America has also seen growth in one-way travel, as people can commute to work or want to take a long trip without stopping at a hotel.
Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare, laid off 10% of its staff in March and laid off 30% of its remaining employees. Business began to pick up in mid-April as states loosened travel restrictions. Since then, it has brought back all the laid off workers, and business in the past week is more than double that of the same period last year. A competitor, Outdoorsy, said its reserves last week have grown 300% compared to the same period last year.
Recreational vehicle dealers report increased interest from recreational vehicle owners for the first time, according to the RV Industry Association. Some distributors report that May sales grew up to 170% over the same period last year. Low gasoline prices also make recreational vehicle travel attractive.
Seattle-based Cabana, a recreational vehicle rental startup, offers customers the added benefit of a fully contactless experience. Recreational vehicles can be reserved and picked up using the company app. Scott Kubly, founder of Cabana, said he was surprised by the number of people who rent their motorhomes for last-minute trips for a day or two of hiking.
"Demand is off the charts," said Kubly.
Gray, the CEO of RV Share, surveyed customers and found that they overwhelmingly want to stay away from crowds and close to home.
"We give him a control option," Gray said. "If you go to a camp and it feels crowded, then you go somewhere else."