It's Recreational Vehicle Summer, and Trump Joins the Car





Although the RV business suffered during the worst pandemic, demand for the vehicles has increased in recent weeks.

Forty-six million Americans plan to take an RV trip in the next 12 months, according to the findings of market researcher Ipsos who funded the RV Industry Association.

Even President Donald Trump suggested that he could leave Air Force One for a motorhome trip to New York.

"I think I am going to buy an RV and travel in an RV with our first lady," Trump said at a news conference Friday at the White House. "It's great, people travel. And you know what? They travel in the United States. And they also drive. And they're building the trailers."