It's so hot in the Grand Canyon National Park that your shoes could melt

Temperatures in the Grand Canyon are forecast to reach 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. The heat will become more intense with less elevation.

"Temperatures can be very different in ridges and mountains than in canyons and valleys," says CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

You can appreciate a climate phenomenon called adiabatic warming. As the air sinks at a lower elevation, it compresses, the compressed air releases heat as energy. This caused the air mass to heat up even more.

"That's why you can see temperatures in the 90s at the top of the Grand Canyon, but temperatures 20-30 degrees higher at the bottom of the canyon," says Brink.

Much of the West is under a heat warning this week as high temperatures bake the region.

"Temperatures in much of the West are rising to triple digits for several days this week," says CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Northern California is expected to hit record levels later in the week.

"Monday and Tuesday, many places in the Central Valley of California recorded temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits," says Brink. "This heat wave is forecast to continue for the rest of the week as a high pressure ridge has been established over the region."

While high temperatures are typical of the West in the summer, this week's highs will likely be some, if not the warmest, temperatures of the year.

"A heat like this only happens a few times a year," says the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The high temperatures coincide with a season of forest fires that the coronavirus pandemic has already made difficult. The National Interagency Fire Center predicts a "higher than normal" risk for large fires this year in parts of the southwest.

Fires continue to burn in Arizona. The Magnum fire in the northwestern part of the state has forced the temporary closure of the north rim of the Grand Canyon. The fire season is expected to continue well into July.