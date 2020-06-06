It's time for Asian Americans to unite in solidarity with black Americans (opinion)

"The problem with silence is that you cannot speak and say why you are silent," Hong writes. "And so silence accumulates, amplifies, acquires a life outside of our intentions, in that silence it can be misinterpreted as indifference or avoidance … and, finally, this silence is forgotten."

Silence is the scar that forms on the lingering small wounds of our lives as Asian Americans. Silence is what our immigrant ancestors learned when they first arrived in this country, to hide the discomfort of their speech in a second language, to swallow the bitterness of small slights, to bite their tongues so as not to climb the most important. Silence is what they taught us, their children and grandchildren, through phrases like "The nail that sticks in hits," the categorical opposite of American sayings like "The squeaking wheel is greased."

But the silence that could protect us on a small scale in the short term leads to a long-term moral silence about the soul that, as Hong says, can be mistaken for disdain or become indifference in the truth.

"Check his pulse!" they shouted. Thao remained impassive. Indifferent. Evitante Thao's attorney noted in court that long after the fact, Thao filed a statement with the Minnesota Office of Criminal Learning and surrendered when an arrest warrant was issued. But in Floyd's death scene, his behavior was an adequate demonstration of how apathy is an action; how to remain silent is a statement. Thao may not have been the only police officer there who was unable to intervene, but as Chauvin's partner He was possibly someone who could have made a difference if he had chosen to intervene. Their inaction was painful to witness, and a clear symbol of why, now more than ever, Asian Americans cannot afford to be voiceless observers of this moment.

History shows us that this nation's peaks of anti-Asian prejudice in times of internal or external economic or military crisis and fade when these pressures decrease. But it also gives us ample evidence that the fight against blackness is constant, unrelenting, and continuous, an undercurrent in American society that some privileged Americans may try to avoid seeing, but never disappears.

The privilege of Asian Americans is somewhat uncomfortable for us, given the hard journey that our immigrant parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents may have taken to create a place for us here, and microaggressions (along with more explicit forms of racism). ) we still experience in our own lives.

But our families first came to this country seeking refuge from war and catastrophe, escaping tyranny, or accessing educational and professional opportunities. They were not dragged here in chains. They did not experience two and a half centuries of service as a chattel, and a century after institutional degradation and the constant terrorist threat, and half a century after that of a nation trying to pretend that those 350 years never happened at all.

And let's be very honest: this studious denial of history is what allows the harassment, assault, and murder of black people today. When we refuse to address intolerance woven into American society, when we plunge black lives under "all lives," when we speak indirectly about love and fellowship without acknowledging racism and segregation, when we who are not black, We remain silent, allowing the names of countless victims of state violence and systemic racism in the police to fade into mere litany, a fuzzy montage that unfolds before the latest victim is revealed.

Eric Garner. Michael Brown Akai Gurley. Tamir Rice. Sandra Bland. Filming Castilla. Botham Jean. After each incident there was outrage, then indifference, avoidance, and forgetfulness.

Now, as protests fill the streets, it feels like the horrible death of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd, coming so close in a time of pandemic blockade, when most of us have had nothing more to do. than looking at our screens, We have brought our culture to a turning point. Those who march and demand justice are not only black, they are not just young people, they do not only do it in the main cities. The crowd cuts across lines of race and ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation, age and class.

And at this time, Asian Americans have a particular role to play as allies: we must be noisy. Because in the past, our silence has led us to be used as an example of a "good minority" that does not protest, a working population that presents a counterfactual to the notion that the United States is racist, a magic draft for 400 years of anti-blackness on this continent.

There are many reasons why: because of our debt to black Americans for paving the way for civil rights that we take for granted today. Because we cannot expect others to report injustices against us if we do not do the same for them. Because Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. called bigotry against Asians and denounced the Vietnam war , and because the Rev. Jesse Jackson played a critical role in drawing attention to the racist murder of Vincent Chin in 1982

And because the beginning of Asian America, the origin story of our pan-Asian identity, is intertwined with black history; the term "Asian American" was coined by students seeking to march in solidarity with black activists, protesting the imprisonment of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton.

But most of all, because for Asian Americans, "you always promise to belong and it's out of our reach for us to behave," quoting Park once again. "If the Asian American conscience is to be emancipated, we must free ourselves from our conditional existence."

Through silence, we allow others to control whether we belong and where we belong. Are we non-assimilable foreigners or intrinsically American? Are we looking for adjacency to whiteness, or coalitions of color? By speaking now, we answer these questions for ourselves.