Ivanka Trump breaks "cancel culture" after she has retired as a graduation speaker

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter on Friday night to call to cancel the culture after she was abandoned as a keynote speaker at Wichita State University.

“Our nation's campuses should be bastions of freedom of expression. Canceling culture and discrimination from the point of view are antithetical to the academy " she said. "Listening to each other is important now more than ever!"

The daughter of the President and senior White House adviser also posted a video of the comments she had planned to give.

"I know that all of these talented graduates will dream big and aspire to make the world a better place!" she said.

Ivanka was dropped out of the university after online student protests over President Trump's response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last week.

"Ivanka Trump obviously represents her father's administration as one of her closest advisers," Jennifer Ray, associate professor of photographic media, said in a letter posted online, which obtained hundreds of signatures from students, alumni, and faculty. . "For many Americans, that administration has come to mean the worst in our country, particularly in its recent actions toward those who peacefully protest racist police brutality."

A joint statement by Wichita State President Dr. Jay Golden and WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash offered no explanation for why she was abandoned as a speaker.

"WSU Tech's startup plans have been refocused more centrally on students, particularly student voices," they said.