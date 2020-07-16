Ivanka Trump's alternate universe – CNNPolitics

The country has been rocked by an apparently endless fight against the coronavirus pandemic: more than 130,000 dead, more than 3 million cases in the United States and on the horizon, parents are struggling with whether to trust the federal council to send the children to school.

However, sometimes it may seem like Ivanka Trump is living in an alternate universe. He kicked off the month of July with a series of images on his social media accounts with a lavish family trip to Wyoming, all sunny horseback riding and picnics by the creek, dressed in Ralph Lauren-style outfits.

Travel precautions as coronavirus cases increase? Not for the Kushner-Trumps, apparently.

Since the start of her time in the White House, where Trump is a senior aide to her father, the president, Ivanka Trump has faced countless questions about her trial stemming from the joyous way she appears to operate.

To be fair, it's not necessarily the work he's doing, much of which has highlighted positives in things like fighting human trafficking, helping families with a childcare tax credit, finding Ways to help increase the number of jobs and help women around the world. economic empowerment.

The problem is more how you choose and choose when not to weigh and, when you do, how.

On Tuesday, she may have violated a government ethics rule by posting the photograph of herself, holding a can of beans, close to her face as she would in a commercial or advertisement, with the caption: "If it's Goya, he has to be good ", and translating the same phrase into Spanish.

Goya CEO Robert Unanue is an outspoken admirer of the president, and his supportive public comments have led to boycotts of the brand. However, this is not the case with the Trump family, which has made the bean business a robust topic of conversation that has probably not been seen since, well, ever.

The United States Government Ethics Office, which aims to "prevent conflicts of interest in the executive branch," has guidelines for backing products, something Trump was clearly doing in his publication.

The moment of Ivanka Trump's Goya plug came the day she had already been roundly criticized on social media and by the media for the "Find Something New" advertising campaign, launched that morning alongside AdCouncil and several private corporations.

While Trump touted the ads and the website as a resource for unemployed people, or unhappy with their current jobs, to find a new career, critics responded in disbelief along the lines of the show. "Finding something new," as if doing it for the 18 million unemployed Americans could be easily accomplished with a few clicks on your computer.

The deployment also felt to many as if there was little or no regard for the loss of jobs loved and struggled to achieve, it disappeared in an instant at the hands of a forced closure by a twisted pandemic. Trump, dressed in a $ 2,000 white outfit by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead (and with a $ 4,700 handbag by French fashion house Chanel), addressed a virtual roundtable calling on the need to search for a new job as a "pivot".

Later, Trump cheerfully addressed campaign initiatives during a video message from the White House Rose Garden.

"You have to take a look at it, it's amazing!" Trump says of the website "find something new," smiling at the camera. There is no note of empathy for those whose livelihoods have been lost, whose paychecks are gone, or whose families are struggling to stay afloat.

It's a disconnect Trump, the daughter of a billionaire and herself a millionaire, has been accused of perpetrating before.

In March, when most Americans adapted to working from home, their lives were overturned by the unexpected combination of their children's homeschooling at the same time, under the same roof, balancing a child's career and family. more stressful than ever, Trump posted a suggestion.

"Stay home with kids? Plan a camp in the living room!" She tweeted, along with a photo of herself and her children under a makeshift sheet tent, as if fun and games were possible for the average person.

In April, after posting videos encouraging "those who are lucky enough to be able to stay home, please do so," Trump and his family traveled to their vacation home in Bedminster, New Jersey. His decision to leave Washington ignored federal coronavirus guidelines that discourage discretionary travel that he urged other Americans to follow.

In May, when tens of thousands of people marched in protest of the murder of George Floyd and the scourge of systemic racism, Trump published a Bible verse: "This is what the Lord said: I heard your prayer and saw your tears. It will heal you. "

Many interpreted it as a strange and oblique message at a time when the country was seeking leadership and guidance.

In June, a recorded graduation speech at a Kansas university was canceled because the nation was embroiled in protests and the president's "law and order" stance was creating more dismay. Trump, who recorded the graduation speech before Floyd's death and subsequent events, released it to the public weeks later, without re-recording it to update the language and reflect the tenor of a nation clearly in pain and confusion.

Instead, Trump's speech, focused in part on his own personal growth, and on what she called the "discomfort and uncertainty" of these times. The labels did not go well, and again there were screams of deafness from the tone of the choir of social networks.

However, Trump has not let his weaknesses hinder his need to share, nor continue in his role in the White House, avoiding emotionally and politically, at least publicly, what the United States faces today: hundreds of thousands of people sick with a virus nobody can seem to control.

As for those beans, she is standing next to them.

"Ivanka … has every right to express her personal support," her spokesperson told CNN.