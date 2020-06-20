J. Alexander Kueng, police officer charged with the death of George Floyd, released on bail

The second of four Minneapolis police officers charged with the murder of George Floyd was reportedly released from jail after posting bail.

J. Alexander Kueng, 26, was released from the Hennepin County Jail shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Friday after he met his bail set at $ 750,000, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Keung is one of three now-fired officers accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders for his roles in helping catch Floyd before he died on Memorial Day.

His release follows that of fired rookie police officer Thomas Lane, 37, who managed to post his $ 750,000 bail through a crowdfunding effort.

Lane was working his fourth shift when he held Floyd's legs while supervisor Derek Chauvin kept one knee to his neck for almost nine minutes.

Keung was also new to the force and on his third shift when he helped contain Floyd during his fatal arrest.

The third officer, Tou Thao, remains incarcerated in jail on a bond of $ 750,000.

Chauvin also remains incarcerated, facing second-degree murder and second-degree murder with his bail set at $ 1.25 million.

If convicted, all four defendants face up to 40 years in prison.