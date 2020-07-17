J.J. Watt has a list of coronavirus concerns ahead of NFL training camp

The greatest advantage of the NFL during the coronavirus pandemic is almost over.

While other major professional sports leagues were cut short during or near the start of their regular season, the NFL had the luxury of time and took a wait-and-see approach. Well, the clock has almost expired, and there are still too many unanswered questions for the taste of the players.

J.J. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Watt revealed some of Thursday's lingering problems.

After joining four conference calls with the National Football League Players Association in the past two weeks, Watt seeks more clarity, saying the players still don't know:

If there will be two preseason games (as the league wants) or zero (as the union wants)

The frequency of the tests, either daily or semi-daily.

How a positive test will affect contracts and list points

Give a valid Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan from any team or league

Watt added that "nothing has been agreed on what the training ground will actually look like and how the" surge "period will work." A point of conflict is believed to be whether at-risk players will have an opt-out and how much, if any, of their salary will be paid if they exercise it.

But Watt started and ended his message by saying that the players "want to play," which could be interpreted as encouraging or a deviant of responsibility if this leads to an unpleasant labor dispute, as was the case with MLB.

Rookies of Watt's Houston Texans and defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are scheduled to report Saturday. The rookies for the Giants and the Jets are due to arrive on Tuesday, and the veterans will be joining for the start of the camps on July 28.

"Every decision this year that prioritizes normality over innovation, custom over science, or even football over health, significantly reduces our chances of completing the entire season," wrote NFLPA President JC Tretter, offensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals, in an open letter earlier. this month.

Giants union representative Nate Solder later tweeted: "If the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players healthy, there's no football in 2020. It's that simple."

The NFL issued a series of protocols earlier this summer that included wearing protective face masks around the facility, virtual and outdoor team meetings, social distancing in the locker room, and finding contracts for positive testing.

The union reported that 72 players, about 2.5 percent of the league, tested positive (before all have been tested) late last week and released a heat map of the coronavirus hot spots.

The league may require players to report on time under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but discussions are underway to reduce the size of the training camp list to 90 players per team, with even greater limitations on the number allowed simultaneously in the building. .