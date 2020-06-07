J.K. Rowling criticized for defending the concept of biological sex: "It is not hate to tell the truth"

The author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling faced another backlash on Saturday after issuing a cheeky tweet about sex and gender that opened a new chapter in her continuing feud with LGBT advocates.

"If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction," Rowling tweeted to her 14.5 million followers. "If sex is not real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes many people's ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. No it's hate to tell the truth. "

Rowling tweeted those comments around 6 p.m. ET. Within an hour, she was trending on Twitter and received thousands of responses.

In another tweet, the UK-based author criticized a prominent idea among the left: that people can menstruate if they are not women. "‘ Menstruating people, "he tweeted, joining an op-ed with that phrase. "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone helped me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" He asked sarcastically.

The Human Rights Campaign (CDH) condemned the feminist author's tweet.

"The vast consensus of doctors and other scientific experts validates trans people and urges us to affirm ourselves," Charlotte Clymer of HRC tweeted. "The medical organizations in his own country have said so. He doesn't like trans people, and he certainly doesn't care about us."

Others suggested that Rowling was ignorant in promoting a binary view of sex and gender.

"You are an intelligent person. How do you still not understand the difference between sex and gender?" musician Brad Walsh tweeted. "The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance right now is stubbornness. It's incredibly disappointing."

Rowling later tweeted that it was ridiculous for people to accuse her of "hate".

"The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it is nonsense, "she said.

This was not the first time that Rowling had come under fire for comments about gender. Rowling spoke up in defense of Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job with a group of experts after tweeting that she was surprised to see "smart people" that she knew were tied up to avoid telling the truth that men cannot be converted. in women. "

"Dress how you want," Rowling said. "Call yourself what you want. Sleep with any consenting adult. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women to quit their jobs for claiming sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."

Liberal groups like HRC claim that gender is malleable. "Gender identity and sex assigned at birth may be different from each other, and that difference must be recognized to effectively guarantee access to care for transgender people," reads a 2018 letter from a long list of groups of Health.

However, some like Dr. Paul McHugh disagree. "Transgender men do not become women, nor do transgender women become men," said McHugh. "Everyone (including Bruce Jenner) becomes feminized men or masculinized women, fakes or personifiers of the sex they" identify with. That's where their troubled future lies. "

The American College of Pediatricians has similarly condemned treatments such as puberty blockers for boys. Last summer, the group called the general surgeon to investigate those types of treatments.