J.K. Rowling explains her views of gender identity in an essay amid a backlash





"All I ask, all I want is for a similar empathy to spread, a similar understanding to the many millions of women whose only crime is to have their concerns heard without threats and abuse," said Rowling, the mind behind of the "Harry Potter" books, he wrote in an essay posted on his website on Wednesday.

Rowling has been criticized in the past in the past for opinions that some perceived as transphobic. She became the target of anger again over the weekend over a Tweet taunting a headline about "menstruating people."

"Menstruating people." I'm sure there used to be a word for those people, "she tweeted Saturday. "Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The tweet and his follow-up comments sparked a backlash from transgender activists, including Radcliffe, who wrote a piece for Project Trevor.