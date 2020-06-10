J.K. Rowling explains her views of gender identity in an essay amid a backlash

"Menstruating people." I'm sure there used to be a word for those people, "she tweeted Saturday. "Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"
In her 3,600-word essay, Rowling does not back down her views. In fact, he gets into controversial topics, like transgender bathroom laws.
"I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I don't want to make native girls and women less safe," she says at one point, acknowledging elsewhere: "I think most transidentified people don't just pose zero. threatens others, but they are vulnerable for all the reasons I have outlined "
Trying to explain how her own experiences influenced her point of view, Rowling reveals that she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
"I mention these things now, not in an attempt to gain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces." wrote
She adds: "The last thing I want to say is this. I have not written this essay in the hope that someone will take out a violin, not even a small one … I have only mentioned my past because, like any other human being on this planet I have a complex backstory that shapes my fears, my interests, and my opinions. I never forget that inner complexity when I'm creating a fictional character and I certainly never forget when it comes to trans people. "