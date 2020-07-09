J.K. Rowling, Malcolm Gladwell, slam author who apologized for signing the letter to & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;

The author J.K. Rowling and journalist Malcolm Gladwell criticized a co-signer who apologized for participating in the open letter fighting the "culture of cancellation."

On Tuesday, Harper & # 39; s Magazine published an article signed by approximately 150 liberal writers, teachers and activists who voiced concerns about the current state of public discourse.

However, some signatories who participated in that open letter are distancing themselves from it, since it attracted the attention of social networks. One of them, author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan, expressed regret for including her name in the letter without knowing the others who were on the list.

"I didn't know who else had signed that letter," Boylan tweeted. "I thought I was endorsing a well-intentioned, if vague, message against the shame of the Internet. I knew that Chomsky, Steinem and Atwood were there, and I thought it was good company. The consequences are mine. I'm very sorry."

Boylan's tweet may have alluded to the inclusion of the author of "Harry Potter," who has faced a backlash in recent weeks over comments defending the concept of biological sex, which critics say are transphobic.

Rowling noticed the tweet and called her literary colleague.

"You are still following me, Jennifer. Be sure to publicly regret your association with Goody Rowling before you stop following and volunteer to operate the stool next time, as penance," Rowling tweeted.

Gladwell also saw Boylan's tweet and defended the letter.

"I signed the Harpers letter because there were many people who also signed the Harpers letter that I disagreed with. I thought that was the point of the Harpers letter," Gladwell wrote.

Rowling and Gladwell, along with New York Times opinion team editor Bari Weiss, political activist Noam Chomsky, and feminist icon Gloria Steinem, were attached to the piece titled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate" that It was published Tuesday in Harper & # 39; s Magazine. .

"Our cultural institutions face a moment of judgment," begins the letter. "Powerful protests for racial and social justice are leading to backward demands for police reform, along with broader calls for greater equality and inclusion in our society, especially in higher education, journalism, philanthropy and the arts.

"But this necessary reckoning has also intensified a new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our rules for open debate and tolerance of differences in favor of ideological conformity. By applauding the first development, we also lift our voices against the second, "he continued.

While the letter calls President Trump a "real threat to democracy," it also warns that the resistance must not "harden on its own kind of dogma or coercion," and insists that an "intolerant climate" has affected both sides. down the hall.

"The free exchange of information and ideas, the soul of a liberal society, is becoming increasingly restricted," the letter explains. "While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censorship is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a fad for public shame and ostracism, and a tendency to dissolve political issues. complex in blinding moral blindness. We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters. But now it is all too common to hear calls for rapid and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought. " .