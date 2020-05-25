J.K. Rowling shares her inspiration for Snape's name

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling shares the inspiration for Snape's first name. Professor Snape is one of the most controversial characters in the magic series. Since Harry's arrival at Hogwarts, the Potions master has been happy to humiliate him whenever possible. His actions are fueled by his combative relationship with Harry's father, James, during his own school days. His treatment of Harry, combined with many other acts of cruelty throughout the series, made it difficult for some fans to see Snape as more than just evil. However, the conclusion of the series shows that Snape was at least brave, something that Harry also sees.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the last book in the series, came out in 2007. However, despite the nearly thirteen years that have passed since then, Rowling still manages to reveal pieces of information that have yet to be shared about the beloved franchise. The reception of some of their revelations has been mixed, especially a surprising 2014 statement about Ron and Hermione's relationship, which is a favorite of many fans. At the time, he referred to their eventual romantic coupling as "desire fulfillment"and"A choice made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility."

Fortunately, a new Rowling reveal is far less controversial, as it explains the unintended inspiration for Snape's first name, Severus. According to a Rowling tweet, it's based on the name of a street, which is displayed on a sign that he often passed on his way to work. Also, Rowling shared that she didn't realize why she chose Severus' name until after she posted and walked around the sign again. Check out RowlingThe post about Snape below:

Real Harry Potter Inspiration Alert: I passed this sign every day on the way to work when I lived in Clapham. Much later, after the post, I revisited the area and suddenly realized that THIS was why "Severus" had occurred to me when thinking of a first name for Snape. pic.twitter.com/q5wzsQb3m9 – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

Names in the Harry Potter The franchise usually has a great meaning, coming from mythology or other works. For example, Remus Lupin's first and last names allude to his werewolf nature. Sirius Black's name also refers to his animal form, as Sirius is the star of the dog. However, in a series with as many characters as Harry PotterIt makes sense that not all names have a secret or symbolic meaning behind them.

It's also interesting that Rowling didn't realize the inspiration for Snape's name until long after she chose it. This is especially surprising since it is such a unique nickname. However, Severus certainly pairs well with Snape and helped bring one of Harry PotterThe most iconic characters. In fact, Harry liked the name enough that it was his second son's middle name. Also, for one of the most controversial figures in the series, it's good to know that Snape's first name comes from an object as common as a street sign.

