J.K. Rowling: Trans activists call author's essay "devastating"

In her 3,600-word article, posted on her website on Wednesday, Rowling explained why she has joined the UK's polarizing trans debate, revealing that she was "a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault" and had "concerns around single-sex spaces. "

"I mention these things now, not in an attempt to gain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces," Rowling wrote

This division of opinion reveals a broader debate that has been unleashed on the rights of trans people in the UK, where several radical columnists and feminists have argued that trans women are not women and should be excluded from single-sex spaces. like shelters or changing rooms.

Rowling's foray into the matter has not only made her one of the most prominent and perhaps wealthiest advocates of the critical gender debate, but trans activists say the author has used her lived experience as a tool to shore up a worldview. transphobic.

"Through her own legitimate experiences of violence, she has evoked the threat of gender-based violence against women to connect it with fear of trans people," Nim Ralph, a 34-year-old trans activist, told CNN.

Ralph added that "it is devastating" to see that "someone as powerful, and as broad in scope as JK Rowling, spends his time in the midst of a pandemic, in the midst of a global uprising for black lives and in the midst of Pride month , write an essay with a lot of misinformation and transphobia. "

Gender and sex

A common abbreviation for understanding what it means to be trans is that one's gender identity does not match the sex assigned to you at birth: anathema to anti-trans feminists, who argue that sex is immutable.

Rowling wrote on Twitter last weekend: "If sex is not real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. No I don't hate telling the truth. "

His comments were criticized by his large fan base and "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote in a blog post for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention among LGBTQ + youth. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that are far more experienced on this issue than either Jo (Rowling) or myself."

In a statement to Variety, "Fantastic Beasts" actor Eddie Redmayne said he disagreed with her and that respect for trans people should remain "a cultural imperative."

"My dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their lives peacefully, and it is time to let them do it," he said.

According to her essay, Rowling's anger over the weekend comes from attempts to ease the current path for trans people to change their gender markers on their birth certificates.

Currently, the law in Scotland, which is Rowling's adoptive home, requires the applicant to present the panel's proof of living in the "acquired gender" for at least two years, as well as a detailed medical and psychiatric report. To bring it in tune with other European countries, the Scottish government was working to facilitate the process, criticized for being too costly and intrusive.

The simplified self-reporting system would eliminate the panel and medical reports and shorten the period from two years to three months. The move has received wide support from the country's largest women's groups, including Engender, Rape Crisis Scotland, Scottish Women & # 39; s Aid and Women 50:50. However, the Scottish government announced in April that work on a bill was suspended so that it could focus resources on treating the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Ritch, executive director of Engender, reiterated the organization's support for a change, but did not comment on Rowling's trial. "Engender has previously shared an expert feminist legal analysis of the proposed changes to the Scottish Gender Recognition Act, which makes it clear that the proposed reforms will not have a detrimental impact on women's equality and rights," she said in a statement to CNN.

However, Rowling writes, "When you open bathroom and locker room doors to any man who believes or feels to be a woman, and, as I have said, gender confirmation certificates can now be awarded without the need for surgery or hormones. – then you open the door to each and every man who wishes to enter. That is the simple truth. "

Trans advocates ask why a man would change his gender to enter a safe space like a bathroom, when he can already do so by simply walking out the door.

While Rowling acknowledged in her essay that trans people face harm and are victims of abuse, trans activist Ralph said the author does not offer alternatives for trans women who need shelters. "She argues against 1% of the population, whom she acknowledges is being disadvantaged and marginalized; that is not a position to protect her own rights (as a woman), but to become the oppressor," said Ralph.

"White women have always tried to control the definition of women and there is a legacy of black feminists and women of color who have fought against that uniqueness," added Ralph. "White feminism … has a long lineage of scientific racism and biological essentialism and this is just another extension of that."