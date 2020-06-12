J.K. Rowling's ex-husband admits slapping her and denies the & # 39; sustained abuse & # 39;

J.K. Rowling's first husband admitted to slapping her, but denied "sustained abuse" in response to the author's recent trial in which she characterized her first marriage as "violent."

"Yes. It is true that I slapped her. But I did not abuse her," Jorge Arantes, 52, told The Sun on Wednesday night.

Arantes, who according to the media is a former journalist and a former drug addict, also showed no remorse for his admitted actions.

"I don't regret slapping her," he said from outside his mother's home in Porto, Portugal.

Rowling, 54, married Arantes from 1992 to 1995, and they had a daughter, Jessica Isabel Rowling Arantes, in July 1993.

The author is currently married to Neil Murray, whom she married in 2001.

Rowling revealed her experience with domestic abuse and sexual assault in a lengthy essay she published on Wednesday in which she defended her controversial views on transgender issues.

"I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but now I am married to a truly good and principled man, safe and secure in a way I never expected in a million years," Rowling wrote.

"However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don't go away, no matter how much you are loved and no matter how much money you have earned," he said.

Although he does not detail the assaults or identify his attacker, he mentions that his "perennial nervousness is a family joke" as a result.

Arantes told The Sun that he had not read Rowling's essay.

"I don't care. What she says is up to her. It is her responsibility, not mine. There was no sustained abuse," he said.