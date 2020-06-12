J.K. Rowling's ex-husband Jorge Arantes admits slapping her and denies the prolonged abuse

J.K. Rowling's ex-husband Jorge Arantes speaks after the author of "Harry Potter" revealed that he was in a "violent" marriage while defending his position on the transgender community.

The 54-year-old author responded to the allegations of transphobia with an extensive essay explaining her position on the matter. In it, she revealed that she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Although he did not name his attacker in either case, Arantes spoke to The Sun and admitted to slapping her. However, she denied that there was regular abuse in their relationship.

"I slapped Joanne, but there was no sustained abuse. I'm not sorry I slapped her, "he told the store from his mother's home in Porto, Portugal.

Arantes previously admitted to slapping Rowling the night she left him.

"Yes. It is true that I slapped her," he admitted again in his most recent interview when asked about the incident. "But I did not abuse her."

Rowling and Arantes were married between 1992 and 1995. They share their daughter Jessica Isabel Rowling Arantes, who was born in 1993. In 2001, the author remarried, this time to Neil Murray, who is mentioned in his essay.

"I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but now I am married to a truly good and principled man, safe and secure in a way I never expected in a million years," Rowling wrote.

She added: "However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don't go away, no matter how much you are loved and no matter how much money you have earned."

Even though their relationship was under the microscope after Rowling's essay was published on Wednesday, Arantes told The Sun that he hadn't bothered to read what his ex-wife wrote about him.

In the essay, Rowling explained that she never presented her stories because "they are traumatic to revisit and remember," but she also made sure to note that she is by no means ashamed of what happened to her.

"I have been in the public eye for over 20 years and have never spoken publicly about being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault," she said. "This is not because I am ashamed that these things have happened to me, but because they are traumatic to revisit and remember.

"I also feel protective of my daughter from my first marriage," Rowling continued. "I didn't want to claim sole ownership of a story that also belongs to him. However, not long ago, I asked him how he would feel if he were publicly honest about that part of my life, and he encouraged me to move on."