J.K. Rowling's intolerance is painful and maddening (opinion)

"Many, including myself, believe that we are seeing a new type of conversion therapy for gay youth, who are on a life-long path of medicalization that can result in the loss of their fertility and / or complete sexual function."
As a survivor of gay conversion therapy who has spoken publicly against the practice for many years, I feel the need to correct Rowling's misuse of the term and at the same time point out how this type of language is incredibly damaging to not only women. trans people but also for a democratic society.
As a longtime fan of the "Harry Potter" books, whose fundamentalist church once forbade me from reading Rowling's books for "indoctrination," this task of correcting the record seems absurd and daunting. This is not the first time that Rowling has tweeted something widely criticized, by fans, queer people, even some of the actors who portrayed her iconic characters as transphobic. None of the additional pain and continual backtracking on Twitter had to happen if Rowling had simply viewed the subject of the trans experience with the same care and thoroughness that she devoted to the art of her books.
First, Rowling's comparison between legitimate transitional health care and "conversion therapy" erases the fact that the latter, a harmful and problematic process that seeks to rid people of their authentic identities, has been used for a long time. against trans people, often with horrible results. In fact, conversion therapy has historically targeted trans people at a higher rate than any other member of the LGBTQ spectrum. According to a 2015 survey by the American Journal of Public Health, "13.5% of transgender people in the United States reported having been exposed to this practice for life."
A trans person who enters this type of therapy called would be said to repress any feelings that do not perfectly match the gender assigned to them at birth. Research shows that trans people, especially those exposed to this type of thinking at a young age, are also more likely to attempt suicide. Since Rowling is very concerned about protecting trans youth from irreparable harm, she should already know about this risk.
My second point should be common sense for almost everyone, and certainly for anyone with the time and access to Rowling's resources: Being transgender does not denote a specific sexual orientation. Saying that gender-affirming care will harm "gay youth" shows ignorance at best and, at worst, an attempt to pit the LGBTQ community against itself to gain support for its fallacious argument. However, I doubt that my homosexuals will fall into the trap, since the rhetoric of "protecting children" has been used against us for decades by organizations like Focus on the Family, known for its anti-LGBTQ views.
Third, practitioners of conversion therapy often use the same tactics that Rowling uses in her tweet. More commonly, the words are stripped of their historical context to support an efficient propaganda purpose. When I signed up for the now-defunct Love in Action, one of the & # 39; ex-gay & # 39; facilities largest in the country, we were told that a person could not be gay. We could experience "same-sex attraction," but we couldn't be gay, because God created marriage to exist only between a man and a woman. Also, we were told that feelings of love and sexual attraction were "addictions" that could be treated. Our "cure" was to continually deny what we knew and believed to be true.
Sounds familiar? Every time someone tells you they want to protect you from what you know and feel is true, that person does not have your best interests at heart. Fortunately, the kind of thinking I found in my "ex-gay" manual is now on file at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, where it belongs, though conversion therapy has only been banned in 20 states so far.
This type of intolerance still exists in many parts of the world, but to see him dragged onto a large public stage by a beloved author is painful and maddening. It will bring harm to many young queer people who admire the author of "Harry Potter" or can even discover the magical world of his books.
If Rowling truly cares about democratic values, she will strive to ensure that everyone has the right to their own personality.