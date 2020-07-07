J.K. Rowling's intolerance is painful and maddening (opinion)





"Many, including myself, believe that we are seeing a new type of conversion therapy for gay youth, who are on a life-long path of medicalization that can result in the loss of their fertility and / or complete sexual function."

As a survivor of gay conversion therapy who has spoken publicly against the practice for many years, I feel the need to correct Rowling's misuse of the term and at the same time point out how this type of language is incredibly damaging to not only women. trans people but also for a democratic society.

As a longtime fan of the "Harry Potter" books, whose fundamentalist church once forbade me from reading Rowling's books for "indoctrination," this task of correcting the record seems absurd and daunting. This is not the first time that Rowling has tweeted something widely criticized, by fans, queer people, even some of the actors who portrayed her iconic characters as transphobic. None of the additional pain and continual backtracking on Twitter had to happen if Rowling had simply viewed the subject of the trans experience with the same care and thoroughness that she devoted to the art of her books.

First, Rowling's comparison between legitimate transitional health care and "conversion therapy" erases the fact that the latter, a harmful and problematic process that seeks to rid people of their authentic identities, has been used for a long time. against trans people, often with horrible results. In fact, conversion therapy has historically targeted trans people at a higher rate than any other member of the LGBTQ spectrum. According to a 2015 survey by the American Journal of Public Health, "13.5% of transgender people in the United States reported having been exposed to this practice for life."