J.K. Simmons Discusses Commissioner Gordon's Role In Snyder's Cut

It's crazy to think two weeks ago the Snyder cut of League of Justice It was just an impossible dream, and now we're hearing that Henry Cavill is negotiating to return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Another character who deserves a little more screen time is J.K. Simmons Commissioner Gordon, who appeared for a brief cameo in League of Justice and he was ready to return in Ben Affleck's solo Batman movie. In a recent interview with Jake Hamilton, Simmons dropped a few little things about his role in Snyder Cut and whether he expects his character to return. You can see the full interview in the following player.

"I spoke to Zack, yes" Simmons says in the interview. "I had to get everyone's permission to do that, you know? And by all I mean the cast. So yeah, we talked a few times and I don't know if there will be a lot more Commissioner Gordon. There was a little more than what we filmed it wasn't in the first cut there, so I don't know. I'm looking forward to it like all the fans are. "

Cryptic, right? He spoke to Snyder a couple of times, which is interesting. Personally, I would love to see more of Simmons in the character. After all, he was ripped out of his head for the role, and it was a shame when the movie Batfleck’s Bat failed. That would have been incredible. You can always wait, right? Who knows where we will be in two weeks?

Zack Snyder League of Justice According to reports, it will cost around $ 20-30 million to successfully complete the editing and visual effects of the director's original vision. The original post-production crew are also expected to return along with the cast members to record additional dialogue for the cut. However, no new images will be filmed.

Driven by the hero's restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, League of Justice Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman quickly work to find and recruit a team of metahumans to deal with this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes: Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

League of Justice, which features a Chris Terrio script for a story by Snyder and Terrio, stars Affleck as Batman, Cavill as Superman, Gadot as Wonder Woman, Momoa as Aquaman, Miller as The Flash, Fisher as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko , Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, with JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Released in November 2017, the film garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, praising the action and performances of Gadot and Miller while criticizing all other aspects of the film, namely the inconsistent tone that many criticize Joss Whedon. (The Avengers) For after assuming the management functions of Snyder. With a huge budget of $ 300 million and a breakeven point of $ 750 million, the film is considered a box office bomb that grossed just $ 658 million.