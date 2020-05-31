J.K. Simmons on the past and future of Spider-Man & # 39; s J. Jonah Jamison

PARKER !!! Who else lost their shit when that spider-man: Away from Home after the credits scene introduced OG J. Jonah Jameson played by J.K. Simmons?! I know I'm sure as hell! Simmons really made the role iconic and frankly, I could never imagine anyone else in it. And now that Spider-Man is back in good shape, free from Garfield, it makes perfect sense to get the brilliant Simmons back! Apparently, director Jon Watts never considered anyone else for the later credits part! However, long before, when Sam Raimi was making his first SPIDER-MAN, J.K. I had a much more difficult time. Appearing on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actor recalled:

"The producers and the people at Sony needed to convince themselves because, obviously, there were many more high-profile actors they had in mind who would help with the box office. It was very stressful."

At least he wasn't auditioning for his WHIPLASH character! As for appearing in future SPIDER-MAN installments, Simmons signs up for future movies and adds, "It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the remnants of the previous version." Sounds good to me … as long as they don't bring back the old "Peter Parker dancing"!

