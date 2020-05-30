J.K. Simmons says he has signed up for future Spider-Man movies

The fans had a big surprise at the end of Spider-Man: away from home when none other than J. Jonah Jameson made his MCU debut. While many probably thought that the character would eventually appear given how integral he is in Spider-Man mythology, getting J.K. Simmons replayed the role he first played in the Sam Raimi trilogy was a small treat for moviegoers and now everyone is eager to see more of him.

After all, he still has an ax to deal with the web page launcher as the next threshing will follow Tom Holland's Peter Parker as he is forced to deal with his secret identity being made public. And it seems like Jameson will do his best to make things as difficult as possible for the hero.

Of course, we know that Simmons will also play a role in Sony's Marvel universe, with the character appearing in both cinematic universes. And although there have been rumors that he appeared in Morbid or even Poison 2It has not yet been confirmed where exactly we will see it next. But rest assured, we are definitely going to get more from JJJ.

Speaking to EW in a recent interview, Simmons was asked about the possibility that he would appear on Spider man 3Although he did not confirm anything, he said that he has currently signed up to make more movies.

"I don't know if I would use the word wait," said Simmons. "When we signed the first movie, we signed a contract to do two sequels as well. Which is always one-sided, well, not always, but in my case, a one-sided contract where you agree to do it, but you don't necessarily agree to use your character in the following movies. It was great to have the opportunity as these things evolve to be one of the remnants of the previous version. "

Again, be careful not to offer any direct confirmation here, but reading between the lines, it looks like you are definitely coming back. After all, there's no way Marvel offered that provocation at the end of Spider-Man: away from home only to never use the character again. As such, all indications point to him returning for the threshing, while a couple of appearances in Sony's Marvel universe can't be ruled out either.