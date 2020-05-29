J.K. Simmons talks about the role of Commissioner Gordon in Zack Snyder's LEAGUE OF JUSTICE – Newsdio

J.K. Simmons is the last actor to work with Zack Snyder in League of Justice to share your thoughts on the director's upcoming movie cut. He also talks about his role as Commissioner Gordon and hopes his character will return.

In the version of Justice League that opened in theaters, Gordon only appeared briefly, but there is a chance that we may be able to see a little more of him in Snyder Cut. In a recent interview with Jake Hamilton, Simmons said:

"I spoke to Zack, yes. I had to get everyone's permission to do that, you know? And by all I mean the cast. So yeah, we talked a few times and I don't know if there will be a lot more Commissioner Gordon. There was a little bit more that we filmed that wasn't in the first cut there, so I don't know. I'm eagerly waiting as all the fans are. "

Simmons' cast as Commissioner Gordon was perfect, it's a shame the DC movies didn't use him anymore. I would have loved to see more of Simmons taking on the character. It was supposed to be in Ben Affleck's Batman movie, but we all know how that turned out. Also, in case you don't remember, Simmons was ripped apart by the paper!

Zack Snyder still has a lot of work to do on his League of Justice movie, but fans are excited that their vision of the movie will finally see the light of day.