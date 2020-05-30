J.K. Simmons teases Commissioner Gordon in Justice League Zack Snyder a bit more

J.K. Simmons isn't quite sure if Justice League Snyder Cut will provide additional screen time for his character, but the actor is still looking forward to seeing the controversial film's alternate cut as much as the rest of us. In the large-scale superhero crossover film, Simmons appeared as Commissioner James Gordon of Gotham City himself, representing the DC Extended Universe version of Batman's most trusted ally. Because Snyder Cut will last much longer, there is a possibility that we will see a bit more of Simmons playing Gordon, but even Simmons himself doesn't know yet.

"I spoke to Zack," Simmons reveals in a recent interview with Jake Hamilton online, noting how Snyder and Warner Bros. first needed to get permission from the entire cast before working on Zack Snyder's Justice League. Confirming the possibility but admitting that he does not know for sure, J.K. Simmons adds: "So yeah, we chatted a few times, and I don't know if there will be a lot more Commissioner Gordon. There's a little bit more than what we filmed in the first cut there, so I don't know. I'm anxiously waiting as everyone is. the fans ".

RELATED: Henry Cavill's Superman Black Suit Appears in Zack Snyder & # 39; s Justice League Fan Art

The news that Snyder Cut became reality made headlines just a few days ago, when it was officially confirmed that the much-desired version of League of Justice will air in the future on HBO Max. With Snyder on board to re-shoot the film the way it was originally intended to be seen, the project isn't turning out to be cheap for Warner Bros. as the studio is reportedly spending more than $ 20-30 million to complete the Snyder cut. Just a few weeks ago, the idea still seemed like nothing more than a fan's dream, but that whole social media campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has apparently paid off in a big way.

According to the story, Snyder had been busy working on League of Justice when a personal family tragedy led him to suddenly abandon the project. Following this, Joss Whedon teamed up to take charge of the project, finally writing and directing several additional scenes. When the film opened with a largely negative reception, fans seemed to come to a consensus that the film would have been much better if Snyder had been in charge from start to finish. That would kick off the fan drive to launch the Snyder Cut that has persisted for years, proving that if you push for something enough, you can make it happen.

the League of Justice Snyder Cut will air on HBO Max sometime in 2021. There are also reportedly initial plans to develop Ayer Cut with director David Ayer for the similarly controversial crossover movie. Suicide Squad too. Of course, if one or both of these projects do not meet expectations, there will be no one else to blame at the time. Hopefully both filmmakers and fans are worth these kinds of projects. You can see the interview with J.K. Simmons below, courtesy of Jake Hamilton on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8-ShHx3yB0 [/ embed]

Topics: Snyder Cut, Justice League