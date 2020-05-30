J.K. Simmons teases J. Jonah Jameson's return in Spider-Man 3

J.K. Simmons could appear in Spider-Man 3 as the editor of Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson. The actor surprised fans when he appeared on Spider-Man: away from home. Since then, devotees of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have wondered if he will return. In a new interview, the actor discusses possible upcoming appearances in the MCU as he reflects on his first audition for the first Sam Raimi. Spiderman delivery.

Mysterio framed Peter Parker at the conclusion of Spider-Man: away from home and J. Jonah Jameson delivered the news to the world. Since then, Sony and Marvel Studios have created a fictional Daily Bugle website with some messages from the angry publisher, mainly targeting Spider-Man and Peter Parker. For many, this proves that J.K. Simmons will return. Simmons had this to say about waiting for his return.

"I don't know if I would use the word wait … It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the remnants of the previous version."

While J.K. Simmons doesn't reveal much, it has been confirmed that he signed up for multiple movies, though the studio has a choice of whether to bring him back or not. Marvel Studios and Sony are working in secret, so we are not going to get any concrete response from anyone, especially at this early stage in the development of Spider man 3. With that said, Simmons also took time to reflect on his first audition for Sony. He explains.

"The producers and the people at Sony needed to convince themselves, because obviously they had a lot more high-profile actors they had in mind that would help with the box office … It was very stressful." "

In the end, J.K. Simmons proved to be a great candidate for the role of J. Jonah Jameson. However, it doesn't seem like the audition process was very easy for the actor. He recalled the specific scene he had to read and it sounds like every actor's nightmare. You can read what Simmons said about his audition below.

"It included a scene where the Green Goblin walks through the windows and lifts me by the neck, lifts me up in the air and strangles me. I'm holding the pages of the script, reading the scene at the audition, but then at the same time, trying of … pretending that my neck lifts me up and chokes me. "

Spider man 3 It was supposed to go into production this summer, but it doesn't look like it's going to happen, for obvious reasons. Cities in the United States are beginning to explore opening movie theaters and starting Hollywood productions all over again, but not everyone is ready for that to happen. Director Spike Lee is certainly not ready to go back to work and will not be heading to a movie theater any time soon. The interview with J.K. Simmons was originally directed by People.

