Ja Rule's great Greek advertisement

Ja Rule told Page Six that he has no regrets after filming a crazy, low-budget commercial for a Greek restaurant.

Lady Gaga is a billionaire and her father still received a box of Oreos for Father's Day.

And Gilbert Gottfried's daughter had a Zoom bat mitzvah that featured accidental geriatric nudity that was probably not kosher.

Ja Rule has no regrets

50 Cent may have fallen into a trap when he trolled a new commercial for his rap nemesis Ja Rule.

Ja's "cheesy" ad for a Greek Los Angeles delicatessen called Papa Cristo's went viral and was buoyed when Fiddy commented in a deleted post: "This is what happens … I'll have you and your entire label selling gyros. " The couple has had meat since the 1990s.

But Ja may have had the last laugh, telling Tashara Jones of Page Six that the ad is part of a promo for her new TBS show, "Celebrity Show-Off."

"I am a marketing genius, and all of this works exactly as I wanted it to," Ja told us. "I did this commercial on the television show I'm doing with (LA Lakers stars) Dwight Howard, the daughters of Bella Thorne and Bruce Willis, all kinds of people … the premise of the show is that we create our own shows television in the show. "

Gaga's gift

Billionaire Lady Gaga sent her father a box of Oreos for Father's Day, it revealed Monday.

Although the singer is said to be worth $ 275 million, restaurateur Joe Germanotta seemed perfectly content with the cookie gift, which usually costs around $ 4 for a box.

He told Dagen McDowell of FOX Business: "My daughter Stefani, also known as Lady Gaga, sent me a box of Oreos. It was a great day."

Nudes of zoom

Last week, Bat bat mitzvah for comedian Gilbert Gottfried and his wife Dara Kravitz's daughter Lily had a surprise appearance when a 70-year-old guest accidentally exposed herself.

"She was unfamiliar with how to work Zoom and proceeded to take off her swimsuit, undress, and shower in the middle of Bat Mitzvah and completely on camera," said a smiling source. Apparently someone commented, "OMG Francine is naked!"

"He didn't know how to get the sound to work, so he couldn't hear anyone telling him he was naked," the source said. "And she didn't realize we could all see her undress, walk around her bathroom, take a shower, answer the phone with a close-up."

Mara Siegler and Emily Smith of Page Six were told that the woman, Francine Leibman, had just returned from the pool and that it was the first time she had used the video conferencing platform.

