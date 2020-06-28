Jabari Parker seen playing tennis after a positive coronavirus test

Three days after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker was seen playing tennis in Chicago without a mask after recently going out to a restaurant.

TMZ posted a couple of photos showing Parker playing tennis without a mask and said the photos were taken that same day.

The outlet also reported: "Jabari was recently seen at a restaurant there in Windy City."

While exactly when Parker tested positive or the current state of his recovery is unknown, the club issued a statement to the Sacramento Bee on Saturday afternoon after the TMZ report came to light.

"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information," the statement read. "We have no further comment at this time."

The NBA requires that any player who tests positive for COVID-19 refrain from physical activity for a minimum of 14 days.

Parker, 25, said in a statement Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 "several days ago" and was isolating himself in Chicago. He added that he planned to join his teammates next month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida when the NBA season resumes.

Teammate Alex Len also announced Wednesday that he also tested positive for the virus. Kings teammate Buddy Hield reportedly also tested positive for COVID-19, although neither the Kings nor Hield have made any announcements.

The teams will begin arriving in Florida for training camp before July 11, and the season will resume on July 30.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11.