Jabra Elite 75t Headphones Major Update – Custom Button Options and Custom Sound Profiles

At the end of last year I tested the Jabra Elite 75t Bluetooth Wireless Headphones and gave them a 9.4 / 10 rating. A few weeks later I was able to test the Fitness-focused Elite Active 75t and as part of its CES 2020 reveal, Jabra stated that a significant update would be released in the second quarter of 2020.

I just checked for updates two days ago and there was a new Jabra Sound + app update along with new headphone firmware, version 1.31.0, for Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t. New features include the ability to tailor music to your individual hearing profile and a new Jabra MyControls utility.

The new Jabra MySound The option performs an audio test to optimize the experience of each individual person. We've seen this type of audio testing before from companies like HTC and Samsung, but Jabra is using the expertise of its sister company, GN Hearing, to create this enhanced audio experience. The test begins by entering your age and gender. Various levels of tones are played in each ear when you touch the screen when you hear each tone. It was clear that my right and left ears heard different numbers and tone levels, so there is definitely value in such customization.

By the way, did you know that you can go to the following on your Samsung phone to set up your phone similar to this MySound experience? Go to Settings> Sounds and vibrations> Quality and sound effects> Adapt sound, and then tap the Customize your sound button to start a custom audio test.

The other new Jabra MyControls The option provides three areas for customization. These include:

Media: Single, double and triple pressure options are available for both earbuds, so you can configure six different functions. Options include no functionality, play / pause, next track, restart track, voice assistant and HearThrough. Incoming calls: These same six-button press functions are available for incoming calls. Options to choose from to press the button do not include functionality, reject an incoming call, accept and receive calls and end other calls, accept an incoming call and put the other call on hold, mute / activate the microphone and toggle the side tone. Calls in progress: For ongoing calls, there are five options available. These include no functionality, end an ongoing call and resume any held call, put an ongoing call on hold and resume a held call, mute / unmute the microphone and toggle the side tone.

At first, I was disappointed that the volume controls weren't an option, then I remembered that pressing and holding the left earphone lowers the volume, while pressing and holding the right earphone increases the volume. These are actually quite intuitive and easy to use while running or traveling.

Sidetone is the option to hear your own voice when you are on a call. You also have the option in the Sound + app to adjust how loud your voice will sound. HearThrough lets you listen to your surroundings and conversations outside the earpiece using the built-in microphones.

Other parts of the app and firmware updates include the battery status of the charging case along with performance and stability improvements.

Another feature that was announced at CES with a Q2 2020 release was individual headphone use, but that feature was not part of this update. You can use the right earphone by yourself, but currently you cannot use the left earphone without the right earphone also in your ear. This is not vital for my use cases, but we can see another update that will allow this capability in the future.

The Jabra Elite 75t is now available in three color options for $ 179.99. The Jabra Elite Active 75t has a slightly higher level of dust / water resistance (IP55 vs. IP57) and is priced $ 20 higher at $ 199.99 with four color options.

Apple's AirPods focus on the Apple ecosystem experience, while Google's Pixel Buds focus on the Google Assistant. If you want the best sound from the wireless headphones, four MEMS microphones for solid call quality and long 7.5 hours of playback (the case provides another 20.5 hours), then you should seriously consider the Jabra Elite 75t.