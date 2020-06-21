Jack Benny's daughter remembers growing up with the famous comedian: "He loved being famous"

Jack Benny will always be "the friendliest person" his daughter Joan Benny has ever met.

The famous comedian who caused laughter in the United States for 40 years passed away in 1974 at the age of 80 from cancer. Joan, 86, has vivid memories of the man she still loves "absolutely."

"He was a really nice man," she recently told Closer Weekly, "which apparently is pretty unusual for comedians. Remember Abbe Lane's name? She was on the bill with my father as an opening act and I met her. She He said, "You know, your father was so unusual. I have worked with all the comedians in the business and they are all totally crazy, but your dad was the best."

Joan, who was adopted by Benny and his wife, radio comedian, and actress Mary Livingstone, always knew that her father was different from other parents.

"I'm not sure if I came first or second, but I think the show was first," she told the store. "That was good. We were actually very close because my mother didn't like to do much, so I went with my father to all the baseball games. And I traveled with him when he went to different cities, playing concerts. On top of that, he was a great-grandfather. He adored his first grandson, Mike. When he was married and had children, he lived not far away, so Dad came every two or three days for coffee and to see his grandson. "

Despite his enduring success in vaudeville, film, radio, and television, Joan shared that Benny "remained fairly unchanged and unchanged" by fame.

"He said in an interview that he had all the weaknesses that normal people have and that they identified with him," he explained. "The miser, the somewhat pompous, a little annoyed with the guy: all the stuff that was on that show, he said, was a reflection of the general population. People identified with it and also knew that despite his character He just played cheap. People knew he was a good man underneath whatever he was playing. He seemed like a very nice person. "

Joan described Benny as a star who rarely lost her temper and loved meeting fans wherever she went.

"He loved signing autographs," he recalled. "He loved being famous. There was a time when I think he went to a Caribbean country where they didn't know him and didn't speak English. He spent a day there and no one asked for his autograph, so he was on the next plane home. As I said, he really liked being famous, signing autographs, and talking to his fans. ”

Joan also insisted that her father did not mind playing the same character over the years. In fact, he enjoyed entertaining his loyal fans, whether on radio or television.

"As far as I know, he did it without a problem," he said. "A lot of people get burned doing something for so many years and sit there and say, 'I don't want to do this anymore,' but it seems like he was very happy to do it. He was also very lucky because the character he created made the transition very easily from radio to television. Unlike other radio programs that couldn't make that transition to television. "

Joan also shared that her friendship with comedian George Burns was the real deal. The burns died in 1996 at age 100.

"George Burns was the funniest man of all time in my life," he said. “He and my dad joined at the hip. They adored each other and it all started in the vaudeville days. At the time, my father was a bigger star than Natty, we called him Natty because his real name was Nathan Birnbaum, but they connected with each other. "

According to the outlet, Benny originally left the stage in 1917 to join the Navy during World World I. But during his time there, he entertained the soldiers with his violin. He later signed a five-year contract with MGM and also received his own radio show, titled "The Jack Benny Show," in 1932. It was there that he created the signature audience across the country.

The medium noted that the radio show ran from 1932 to 1955 and also made the leap to television, where it became so popular. The program aired from 1950 to 1965 with five years of overlap in the two media.

In 1934, Benny adopted Joan, who he described in his joint biography with his daughter, titled "Sunday Nights at Seven: The Jack Benny Story".

"Mary and I decided to adopt a daughter," he wrote, as quoted by the media. “Joanie was about two weeks old the first time I saw her. It was long, thin, and wrinkled all over her face and small arms. Her little legs looked crooked and wrinkled all over the place, and her eyes were very blue. She was screaming so loud and she seemed so angry … I couldn't believe what I was seeing. "Is this the one you chose?" I asked Mary. Mary was smiling with a secret smile. "Yes," she said. "Isn't she dear?" "How can you want to adopt such a fun thing like that?" "I can't help it," said Mary. "I simply love her". She became very beautiful and I fell in love with my daughter before she lived with us even for two days. She completed our lives.

“I told her how, when I first saw her, I thought she was so ugly and that Mary wanted her so much and how much Mary loved her and that these rules she hated were for her own good and necessary for her own happiness. "He continued." Not long after having this heartfelt little conversation with Joanie, one more suddenly said from a clear sky, 'Daddy, I love you so much'. I told her: 'Joanie, you don't love me as much as I love you. "And then, look, she was no more than 7 or 8 years old, she, remembering our little talk, replied:" Yes, I do. I love you more because I loved you all my life and you didn't love me until the second day. "