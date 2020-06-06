Jack Brewer: George Floyd Riots – Stop denying systematic racism and start doing something about it

Our nation has seen days of protests, riots, and looting after George Floyd's horrific death in Minneapolis on May 25. Now the narrative begins to distort on systematic racism.

I saw our country unite and shut down the weapons against a murder of a police officer in the hours after the video of the Floyd murder was released.

In fact, some of the more conservative supporters of law enforcement have openly defended the charges of first-degree murder against those responsible for Floyd's death. We are all united against this evil.

GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS – HERE IS WHAT THIS GENERATION OF PROGRESSIVE LEADERS IS MISSING

Then the split in our politics quickly sparked the emotions of our wounded and angry brothers and sisters across the United States.

Now all sides have begun to take their eyes off the enemy of racism by turning the conversation into a debate on whether there is systemic racism and oppression.

In fact, anyone who sees the number of blacks killed by the police as an accurate reflection of the systematic oppression blacks face in this country is completely missing the boat. This growing misconception could set our nation back even further in the fight for equality for all Americans.

This perspective desensitizes the reality faced by the most neglected black people in our communities. And it adds fuel to a fire that has already spread through the frustrations of protesters across our nation.

If you're wondering why black crime rates are so high, spend time in our cities to learn about the real issues black youth face. This is the very definition of systematic racism and oppression.

The facts are that the vast majority of black men in the United States never enter into an aggressive altercation with the police. But the harsh reality is also that many poor black children are born fatherless and forced to attend low-performing public schools.

The National Principalls Association reports that 71 percent of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes, or 9 times the average.

Additionally, 73 percent of African American children are born out of wedlock. (I understand the difficulties here, since I had my first two children in this scenario).

As these black boys grow on their path to maturity, they lack positive male role models in their lives. They are trapped in an educational system that will not allow them to leave their neighborhoods to attend better schools so that they can increase their chances of success.

Don't try to justify this sad truth by blaming the black community while denying the realities of our history that include slavery, Jim Crow laws, restructuring, and the implementation of welfare policies that have rewarded fatherless homes.

Then put this on top of mass incarceration for more black men in America than the whole world combined.

It all adds up to the real evil.

I have been blessed to teach and minister in prisons across the country, so I have witnessed firsthand the realities faced by Americans who grow up fatherless and locked in communities that offer them few opportunities.

I had the privilege of serving many of our black cities with my American Heroes program. Their goal is to bridge the gap of fatherlessness while using godly principles to change the evil culture that has harmed many of our young blacks.

As proof of what I'm talking about, look at cities like Baltimore, where the population has been the victim of decades of failed leadership, despite receiving financial resources.

The state of education in Baltimore is so bad that the neighboring state of Pennsylvania recommended that the state of Maryland take over the Baltimore public schools.

I was discouraged to learn that Baltimore schools spend $ 16,000 per student per year and yet they and their students are failing.

It is a great injustice. My own son's private school costs much less than what Baltimore is spending on its students.

This is the systematic racism that I am talking about.

This fact should anger all Americans and motivate us all to oppose this oppression of poor black children who are born into this injustice.

Baltimore has received more than $ 15 billion from the federal government in the past two years, yet systematic oppression continues to affect the most neglected.

Let's focus on what we can all do to strengthen the United States as we heal the realities of years of oppression.

I have been blessed to teach and minister in prisons across the country, so I have witnessed firsthand the realities faced by Americans who grow up fatherless and locked in communities that offer them few opportunities.

As Americans, we must focus on becoming the only nation under God that we all claim so proudly.

Wake up America, we are all a race, since our DNA is literally the same. The 23 and Me CEO released a heartwarming statement acknowledging that 95.5 percent of our DNA is the same.

As children of God, you may want to deny the existence of systematic racism, but none of us can deny our direct moral responsibility to help the most neglected. This means that we must all do our part to address the realities facing much of black America.

If we move away from our politics and meditate on the word of God, this will be what will unite us all.

My Bible tells me: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives and to regain the sight of the blind, to deliver the wounded. "–Luke 4:18.

It is time for us all to end divisive narratives and open our hearts to do something about it.

