Jack Brewer: Top Democrats 'appease rather than lead' as violence takes over cities

Top Democrats are "appeasing rather than leading," former NFL player and member of the Black Voices advisory board for Trump Jack Brewer told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, reacting to the violence. in cities across the country.

Brewer, also CEO of the consulting firm Brewer Group, made the comments the morning after Portland police said protesters broke into the Portland Police Association building and set it on fire, while protests over the George Floyd's death intensified for another night.

The Trump administration has recruited federal agents, including the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group, to protect federal property.

President Trump denounced the violent protests in Portland, and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf criticized the protesters as "lawless anarchists" on a visit to the city last week.

The riots had frustrated Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, and other local officials who had said a small group of violent activists was drowning out the message from peaceful protesters. Wheeler also said that the presence of the federal police in Portland was exacerbating the situation.

Wheeler said Friday: "Keep your troops in their own buildings, or have them leave our city."

"The words and actions of President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security have shown that this is an attack on our democracy," added Wheeler.

"It is very sad," Brewer said in response to the situation in Portland and other cities across the country, including New York City and Chicago. "It is sad that we are now highlighting these problems."

He continued: "Throughout my adult life, I have been watching the streets of our urban centers get worse and worse, run by drug dealers, run by people fighting for territory, and it has to end."

He went on to say that the mainstream media was "starting to cover it" only now.

"I am tired of everyone using politics to gain control and gain power and put it over the people," added Brewer. "This has to stop".

He then pointed out how most of the mayors in big cities who have seen spikes in violence have been Democrats.

"They have the power and the authority. They have offices of the attorney general, they have mayors, they have local elected officials who could stop part of this disaster if they really wanted to, but they refuse to do it, "Brewer said.

He went on to say that "at some point," the country needs to go back to "just doing the right thing."

As he explained it, "stop fighting so hard for power and start putting people first."

"These Democratic leaders in these cities that are being smashed know better." "They know at their core what they are doing, trying to earn political points."

Associated Press contributed to this report.