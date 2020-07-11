Jack Charlton, member of the 1966 World Cup England team, died at 85

Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother, Bobby, on England's World Cup-winning team in 1966 before enjoying success as a coach with Ireland, died. He was 85 years old.

Nicknamed "Big Jack" and celebrated for his earthy "beer and cigarette" image, Charlton was the England Footballer of the Year in 1967. He spent his entire club career in Leeds from 1952 to 1973, tying his all-time record of 773 appearances. . He earned all national honors, including the league title in 1969.

Charlton died at home on Friday in his native Northumberland in northeast England, surrounded by his family.

"In addition to being a friend to many, he was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the family said in a statement. “We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life that he led and the pleasure that he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

“He was a completely honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a great void in all of our lives, but we are grateful for a lifetime of happy memories. "

The England team's Twitter account said "we are devastated."

His greatest achievement was with the national team, which beat Germany 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Bobby, his younger brother, played in midfield. Jack celebrated the victory by feasting at a random person's home in North London and ended up sleeping on the ground. That was typical of the man who kept the common touch despite his fame and remained a personable character, fond of the simple pleasures of life.

"They gave me a ride the next morning and my mother was playing hell since she hadn't been in bed all night," Charlton recalled. "I said, 'Mother, we just won the World Cup! "

Charlton made 35 appearances for England between 1965-70, also playing in the 1968 European Championship and the 1970 World Cup. A player very different from Bobby, who was once the all-time top scorer for England and Manchester United Jack was in the shadow of his brother during his playing career.

It was obvious from a young age that Bobby "was going to play for England and he would be a great player," Jack recalled in a 1997 BBC interview. "He was strong, left-handed and straight, good balance, good skills. He had it all, our son. He was over 6 feet (1.8 meters). Leggy. A giraffe, as I ended up being called.

Of all the England World Cup winners who entered management, Jack Charlton was easily the most successful. He had brief but impressive stints at the Northeast clubs in Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before being hired by Ireland in 1986 as their first foreign coach.

Adopting a direct, physical, and attack-minded style, Charlton brought out the best of Ireland's hard-working players and guided them to three major tournaments, including the 1990 World Cup, where the Irish reached the quarterfinals. Ireland also played in Euro 1988 and in the 1994 World Cup under Charlton.

"You get the ball forward, you compete, you close people, you create excitement, you win balls when you shouldn't win them, you commit to the game," Charlton said of Ireland's style. "Many of the experts didn't like it, but the teams we played against hated it. They had never experienced anything like what we were dictating to them … We were a match for anyone in the world."

Charlton said his best memory as Ireland's coach was beating Brazil 1-0 in a friendly on Lansdowne Road in 1987. He resigned in 1995 after losing in a 1996 Euro Cup tie to the Netherlands.

"It changed everything about Irish football because there was a stage where we had not qualified for tournaments," former midfielder Ray Houghton and midfielder from Liverpool and Liverpool said Saturday. "Jack came in and changed that mindset, he helped us get through two World Cups and a European Championship. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely enormous. "

He was awarded honorary Irish citizenship a year later. A life-size statue of him was erected at Cork Airport, depicting him wearing fishing gear and holding a salmon, recalling Charlton's favorite fishing hobby.

"I am as Irish as I am English," said Charlton, who was released from Dublin.

Born on May 8, 1935, in a sandy area in the north of England, Charlton worked in the mines as a teenager before going to trial in Leeds. He grew up in a football family, cousin to the great Jackie Milburn of Newcastle, while his uncles Jack, George, Jimmy and Stan played professionally. "He gave me no choice but to be a footballer," said Charlton.