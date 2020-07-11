Jack Charlton, World Cup-winning English footballer, dies at 85







In a statement released Saturday, Charlton's family said he died peacefully on Friday at his Northumberland home with his family at his side.

"In addition to being a friend to many, he was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the family said in a statement.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life."

Charlton made 773 appearances for Leeds over a 23-year period and won 35 games for England, playing in all matches during the 1966 World Cup.