Jack Charlton, World Cup-winning English footballer, dies at 85

In a statement released Saturday, Charlton's family said he died peacefully on Friday at his Northumberland home with his family at his side.
"In addition to being a friend to many, he was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the family said in a statement.
"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life."
Charlton made 773 appearances for Leeds over a 23-year period and won 35 games for England, playing in all matches during the 1966 World Cup.
That tournament saw England claim their only World Cup trophy, defeating West Germany 4-2 in an eventful final at Wembley Stadium.
He played in the game alongside his younger brother Bobby Charlton, who carved out an equally legendary career at Leeds United's rival Manchester United.
A year later, Charlton was named Soccer Player of the Year by the Soccer Writers Association.
Gary Lineker, who led the England attack two decades later, paid tribute to Charlton's career on Saturday.
"Sad to hear that Jack Charlton passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of Ireland's best team and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack," Lineker said on Twitter.
Charlton moved to management after his playing career, taking over clubs like Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and the Republic of Ireland national team.
Several British clubs joined Leeds United to share their condolences on Saturday.