Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg and the fight for the soul of social networks

Composed by James Martin / CNET



To understand the difference between the management styles of Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, let's start with a story about a goat.

About 10 years ago, the Facebook founder invited the Twitter boss to his Silicon Valley home for dinner and served a goat that he had just killed. Zuckerberg had hunted the animal as part of a famous New Year's challenge in which he promised to eat only meat that he had personally slaughtered. When the goat came out, the meat was cold, Dorsey told Rolling Stone last year. "I just ate my salad," said Dorsey, a delicate eater who practices intermittent fasting.

Homemade food wasn't just a weird interaction between two of Big Tech's most powerful moguls. It's an example, granted an extreme one, of a simple fact: Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg do things differently. Those differences, in turn, unfold on their social media, which is now at the center of a growing political controversy over disinformation, freedom of expression, and content moderation in a world where most people get their news online.

At the center of that controversy is President Donald Trump, an avid Twitter user who has complained about social media for years, even when he has used the platforms to reach his base. His anger reached a new ceiling this week when he signed an executive order targeting Facebook and Twitter. The order sets the stage for discussion on whether social media platforms should maintain their protected status as content distributors, rather than content publishers, under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

In the few days after Trump announced (via tweets, of course) his plan to challenge social media giants, Dorsey and Zuckerberg's responses couldn't be more different. Twitter has gotten involved, calling Trump, pointing to his tweets for misleading information about mail ballots and for "glorifying violence." Meanwhile, Facebook has left only Trump's posts on the social network, and he is seen as trying to calm the President down.

Despite everything, Zuckerberg and Dorsey took photos of each other, breaking a decorum that is normally practiced by the elite of Silicon Valley. On Wednesday, Zuckberberg addressed Fox News, a territory familiar to Trump, to proclaim that Facebook should not be an "arbiter of truth," reviewing Twitter's name as he did. Without mentioning Facebook directly, Dorsey replied hours later in a series of tweets. "We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about elections worldwide," he wrote. "This does not make us an 'arbiter of truth'."

"Companies are clearly taking two very different approaches," said Jen King, director of the Internet and Society Center at Stanford Law School. Dorsey may feel more comfortable stepping back because Twitter, while attracting attention, has not been under the same intense microscope as Facebook and Zuckerberg, she said. "To the extent that these companies are reflections of their founders and leaders, Twitter simply has not had the same ethical questions as Facebook."

A deep divide

For years the the president has complained, with no evidence, that Silicon Valley has it for conservatives. On Thursday, Trump's anger toward Twitter, which he uses every day to reach his 80 million followers, faded when he signed an executive order threatening to crack down on social media companies.

"We are here today to defend freedom of expression from one of the greatest dangers he has faced in the history of the United States," Trump said in the Oval Office when signing the order.

The catalyst came earlier in the week, when Twitter first tagged two of Trump's tweets. The company marked a post, which shared inaccurate details about the mail ballots, for containing "potentially misleading information."

Two days later, Twitter flagged another tweet, in which the president, who appeared to refer to comments that helped spark racial unrest in Miami in the 1960s, warned protesters in Minneapolis that looters would be shot. The riots were in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man seen in a video pinned by a police officer with his knee pressed to the nape of the neck. Twitter said the tweet violated community standards against "glorifying violence." Dorsey, who is known for often delegating political decisions, gave his go-ahead after an evening virtual conference, The New York Times reported.

Trump posted the same message, suggesting that the military would take control of the situation, on Facebook. The post has received more than 240,000 likes and has been shared 64,000 times. Facebook, which did not delete the post, did not respond to a request for comment.

But Zuckerberg explained the decision on Friday afternoon, according to reports, after employees began to question management's inaction on internal message boards. "All of this points to a very high risk of violent escalation and civil unrest in November," one employee reportedly wrote. "If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."

"I've been struggling over how to respond to the president's tweets and posts all day," Zuckerberg wrote, explaining his decision. He said Facebook interpreted Trump's reference to the National Guard "as a warning about state action," and decided that the post should be kept.

"Personally, I have a negative gut reaction to this type of inflammatory and divisive rhetoric," added Zuckerberg. "But I am responsible for reacting not only in my personal capacity, but as the leader of an institution committed to free expression. I know that many people are upset that we have left the positions of the President, but our position is that we must allow as much expression as possible. possible unless it causes an imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policies. "

Trump's executive order calls for government agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, to reinterpret the CDA law that protects technology platforms from liability for content posted by users. Many lawyers, activists, and academics say Trump's order is not feasible, and some call it political theater, noting that he will likely face legal challenges. Both the FTC and FCC are independent agencies, so it will be up to them to take action.

But that doesn't make it meaningless. Trump's active promotion of the order may lead Dorsey, Zuckerberg, and other social media executives to deepen their already divergent approaches to moderate content.

Twitter and Facebook have differed considerably in political decisions in the past. Dorsey said last year that Twitter would ban political ads, with a few exceptions. Twitter, for example, allows message boards on issues related to the environment or the economy, but they cannot push specific legislation or political solutions.

Facebook is more open to political marketing. The social network does not send political announcements to fact-checkers, but includes them in a public database. It also limits the amount of political ads that people see on social media. Amid criticism, Zuckerberg defended the decision last year during a speech at Georgetown University, saying the company represents "voice and freedom of expression."

As Twitter and Facebook again deviate in their approaches to speaking on their platforms, civil rights groups applaud Twitter. But they say Dorsey could go even further.

Now that Twitter is emboldened, you see that the public is behind them and has vowed to do their part to point out the President's disinformation and threats of violence, he must also take a stand against other hate activities on his platform. "said Henry Fernandez, co-founder of Change the Terms, a coalition of advocacy groups focused on" reducing hate online. "

& # 39; Everyone was watching & # 39;

Zuckerberg, 36, and Dorsey, 43, are alike in many ways. They both dropped out of prestigious universities to move to Silicon Valley. The two are making more media appearances as their companies come under fire, but neither is particularly comfortable in the eyes of a television studio. Both have vowed to give away large amounts of their multi-million dollar fortunes.

But as the founders of Silicon Valley go, they are opposite poles.

Zuckerberg has often cited Bill Gates as a great influence. Both are dropouts from Harvard University. Both are cerebral, both Zuckerberg who has been ridiculed and robotic. Like Gates, Zuckerberg is becoming known for his philanthropy. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization he and his wife Priscilla Chan founded in 2015, focuses on education and medicine, the same playbook used by the 20-year-old Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

By contrast, Dorsey's story is more like that of Gates' technological nemesis: Steve Jobs. The Apple co-founder was kicked out of the company he founded, only to return in 1996 and save him from the brink of collapse. Dorsey was also banned from Twitter for years before claiming first place in 2015.

Like Jobs, who was often seen as a hippie of the new era, Dorsey is known for his quirks. The New York Times once called him "Gwyneth Paltrow for Silicon Valley," citing his role as a wellness guru for the tech world, his penchant for meditation retreats, ice baths, and intermittent fasting. Like Jobs, who had roles at Pixar and Disney while running Apple, Dorsey is also CEO of Square, the mobile payments company he founded.

Dorsey also has a history with activism. In 2014, he participated in the Ferguson, Missouri protests, after the death of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man shot dead by a white police officer. Dorsey, who grew up in nearby St. Louis, said at the time that it was "surprising" to see people using the service to organize and protest.

"That was very important to the people on the ground," said Dorsey. "It felt like everyone was watching."

It turns out it is.