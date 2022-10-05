Jack Harlow Biography

About Jack Harlow

There are few kids who are destined to shine high and big. Like Jack Harlow who is a renowned American rapper and songwriter from Louisville, KY. He has been gifted by nature with qualities not many actually have at such a tender age of 12. Yes, as someone who got a massive and big influence with the outside surroundings, he started to show his creative side with the guitar he was given. He began creating, creative and soothing music much to the bewilderment of many and that’s how he started his journey as a rapper without looking back. He showcased his naturally gifted yet creative side with a program namely ‘Audacity’, and there on, he started to scale high with every passing day.

Before he got the popularity

He made the world go crazy with his superb skills where a noteworthy phase came when he released his first mixtape, ‘Finally Handsome’ to SoundCloud in 2014. Yes, the most fabulous and highly appreciated aspect was how he managed his academics in the process as he started to attend Atherton High School two years later in 2016.

After he got the popularity

He got the world shaking a leg with his songs after he posted his songs to SoundCloud and YouTube where the noteworthy one was The Handsome Harlow EP in November, 2015. He knew that his loyal fans were the source of motivation as he started to reciprocate the love and appreciation he got from them. Similarly, “Jumpman” has become quite a noteworthy song on SoundCloud which can be surely considered as a hit which has brought a golden phase in his career.

Family Life

He belongs to Louisville, Kentucky and out of two brothers, he is elder to Clay.

How tall is Jack Harlow in feet?

Jack Harlow has a great and pleasing personality and has got an ever increasing fan base, thanks to his talent which has made the world crazy for him. He is 5’9″

How old is Jack Harlow?

Jack Harlow is in mid twenties as he was born on 13th March, 1998 and aged 24 years.

Parents

Jack Harlow is the son of Brian Harlow and Maggie as he is making his parents proud with artistic skills and caliber which the world has rightly acknowledged as well. He has spent his childhood days on a horse farm near Shelbyville.

Career

The man whose online presence has been unanimously appreciated, thanks to his god gifted skills, as he started his music career in 2015. Right through the phase, he continued to enthrall the audience by releasing various EPs and mixtapes and then there came the moment he was waiting for. Yes, right after three years that is in 2018 he was finally signed to Generation Now along with Don Cannon as well as DJ Drama’s record label as it was an imprint of Atlantic Records. His music is soothing and pleasant to ears and of course easy to be listened to, as such an awesome piece of music can make any fan crazy to his skills. So much so that he was authorized as the co-founder of Private Garden. In short, he has got so much love and appreciation from people and entities that only few are able to get at such an early age.

Girlfriend

Popularity brings with itself various linkages where Jack was romantically involved with Addison Circa in the month of April, 2021. The lady at that time was in the news due to her recent split up with her then boyfriend namely Bryce Hall and has then been involved and spotted with Jack. Amongst the many places, one of the noteworthy events or places where the two were spotted together was at the Triller Fight Club boxing match as the two could be seen engrossed with each and were enjoying the company.

Rumors/Controversies

It seems to be too difficult for a renowned personality to be out of controversy. Rightly so, and the living proof is how a young man was surrounded with things he certainly wanted to get away from. For example, he was forced to remove two artists. While the first one namely DaBaby, who showed irresponsible and immature side due to making homophobic comments. While Tory Lanez with whom he worked, was currently undergoing a legal tussle, as he is alleged to have shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion. “The What’s Poppin” was the remix where these two artists have worked with him. Even though the album was shot before the controversy occurred, yet, he can be seen putting his point since he had to face a few eyebrows for associating him with the artists. In the cover story of Rolling Stone issued in April, he spoke in length about how he values his character and integrity which are very important for him. He doesn’t feel appropriate to talk about someone who is grown up and matured. He obviously has a soft corner for Megan as he expressed his love and respect for the lady. He felt slightly embarrassed for being forced to answer for someone else though.

Instagram

Jack Harlow has an awesome and impressive fan base thanks to the Instagram account where he has an outstanding fan following with 6 6.9 million followers. His smiling personality adds to the positivity as his facial features along with dashing personality add up to the charisma.

Jack Harlow Net Worth

The man with not only a pleasant smile and dashing personality also has a far increasing reach across the globe and has been rightly associated with a mammoth net worth. Yes, he has around $4.5 million net worth and considering the salary, he is projected to have earned around $900,000-1.5 million annually if the reports of 2022 are to be believed.

Is Jack Harlow a Dad?

Harlow isn’t a dad yet, even though he has expressed his interest to have kids in the near future. Currently, being at 24, he certainly has time for the same.

Is he the only child?

No, he has a younger brother namely Clayborn Harlow.