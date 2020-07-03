Jack Johnson: Black boxer who sparked race riots after world victory at heavyweight

Those riots were not caused by police brutality, but by a boxing match.

In 1908 Jack Johnson became the world's first black heavyweight boxing champion, fighting at a time when, despite slavery having been abolished 45 years earlier, African Americans were still subject to segregation and racism. widespread.

The fight was fought in Reno, Nevada, at the height of the Jim Crow era of law, when racial segregation was rigorously enforced in the southern United States.

Jeffries, a former undefeated heavyweight champion, came out of retirement to "make an effort to regain the heavyweight championship for the white race." He added: "You should go back into the ring and prove that a white man is the king of all."

Johnson's subsequent victory sparked racial unrest across the United States, launching a black community, jubilant that their champion had won, against their white counterparts, furious at the outcome of the fight. More than 20 people died and hundreds were injured. Most of the victims were black.

Partly due to his refusal to fight black contenders after beating Jeffries, an extravagant lifestyle, and his enmity with Joe Louis, Johnson managed to get away from the black community a bit and could later become a forgotten figure.

It was not until the rise of Muhammad Ali, who recognized many similarities between himself and Johnson, and the arrival of the era of Black Power, that his career and achievements became more appreciated, not only for his sporting prowess but for his pioneer . Success at a time when racism was widespread and common.

According to Theresa Runstedtler, author of & # 39; Jack Johnson, Rebel Sojourner: Boxing in the Shadow of the Global Color Line & # 39 ;, the boxer's defeat over Jeffries "tore the veil from the subtleties that were used to cover up the violence of White supremacy. "

"(Johnson's rise to champion) meant black chances at a time when all the regular channels of black success were either trying to get a quality education or trying to get into business or even trying to get involved in politics because There was so much widespread deprivation of voting rights, this was an example of a success that cannot be disputed, "Runstedtler told CNN Sport.

"That he had challenged social barriers to become the best at something when all of these other barriers were being placed in front of African Americans seeking to improve their social status, symbolically, it was super important."

Reaching the pinnacle

Perhaps what is even more remarkable about Johnson's success is that he was raised by two former slaves.

"Knowing that someone in an age of scarier racism decided, as a very young child, that it was going to be something unique and special, and then set out to do that, people talk about the American dream, which is very much a myth, but he embodies it, "according to Geoffrey C. Ward, author of & # 39; Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson & # 39 ;.

As a black fighter, he was mainly limited to facing only black opponents: he fought against Jeffries' younger brother in 1902, competing under the limits of the & # 39; World Color Heavyweight Championship & # 39; he won in 1903. At that time In some areas of the US, interracial boxing was banned.

However, then-heavyweight world champion Tommy Burns was more open-minded and promised to defend his title against "all concerned, none excluded. By this I mean black, Mexican, Indian, or any other nationality regardless of color, size or nativity. "

Initially, Burns wanted to "give the white boys a chance" first, but Johnson finally got his chance and took it with both hands.

In 1908, in front of a crowd of 20,000, Johnson beat Burns in Sydney, Australia, before police stopped the fight in the 14th round to prevent Johnson from knocking out his opponent. However, Johnson's victory was certain, making him the first black heavyweight boxing champion.

Given the widespread racial animosity within the American population, the white media largely sent the call for a "Great White Hope" to steal Johnson's title.

After successfully defending his title three times on American soil, he also tied with Jack O & # 39; Brien of Philadelphia, Jeffries, who had since retired to an alfalfa farm, responded to a boxer's call to "demonstrate superiority of the white race, "Ward says.

Jeffries, who had not fought in five years, said in accepting the fight: "I am going into this fight for the sole purpose of proving that a white man is better than a black man."

& # 39; Fight of the century & # 39;

And so on July 4, 1910, in a bespoke, 22,000-seat stadium in downtown Reno, in front of an all-white crowd, Jeffries came face to face with Johnson in what turned out to be a showdown for the one-sided heavyweight title. you will probably see

The fastest and most agile Johnson easily evaded Jeffries's clumsy attacks, knocking him down twice. Finally, during round 15, Jeffries' corner threw in the towel.

"They basically begged (Jeffries) to come out of retirement, inflate his ego and make him think he's going to win, and he just fails miserably at that," Runstedtler said.

Jeffries indicated that after the fight, his time out of the ring meant that he could no longer compete with "The Galveston Giant". "I'm not a good fighter anymore," he said. "I couldn't go back. Ask Johnson if he will give me his gloves."

The result of the fight surprised the attendees. As Johnson and his team celebrated in the ring, the audience left the stadium in eerie silence, according to Runstedtler.

However, across the United States, the reaction was not so quiet, as Johnson's victory sparked racial unrest in many states.

The fight was one of the first fights to be filmed, meaning there was a celluloid record for everyone to see. However, within days of the fight, many states and cities banned screenings of the Johnson-Jeffries film.

In fact, two weeks after the fight, former United States President Theodore Roosevelt, who was a boxing fan, wrote an op-ed in which he supported the ban on moving images of boxing matches, with the hope that the Johnson-Jeffries fight was "the last award fight to take place in the United States."

From white officials in the United States to colonial officials in the British empire, moves were made to ban the film's circulation.

Runstedtler said, "(They) were terrified of what this film would do to the delicate balance of power in their spaces where, particularly in the British case, they were often outnumbered by people of African descent.

"There was a lot of buildup around him, so it wasn't just about the fight itself and that day's victory, but the repercussions of the rest of the United States and the world."

& # 39; A very flamboyant and ostentatious personal presentation & # 39;

Outside of the ring, Johnson's lavish lifestyle, especially his expensive car collection, often distanced him from what people at the time perceived as a "respectable" image of the black leaders of the time, embodied by the term. "Tenth Talented". "made famous by WEB Du Bois

"If you have seen any of his photos, he had a very flamboyant and flamboyant personal presentation at a time when the rest of society viewed African Americans as manual workers or laborers," Runstedtler explained.

"He was known for hanging out in Chicago's vice districts and other cities where he traveled and having fun with the sports crowd, gamblers, pimps, prostitutes, etc."

His relationships with black boxers after becoming world heavyweight champion didn't help either. One of his black challengers at the time, Joe Jeannette, said: "Jack forgot about his old friends after becoming champion and drew the color line against his own people."

Johnson's feud with Joe Louis, the 1937-1949 world heavyweight champion and one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, further tarnished his reputation.

"He bet against (Louis), he was hoping Billy Conn would beat him, he was hoping Max Schmeling would beat him," Ward said.

"And after Schmeling's first fight in 1936 (which Louis lost), he went down to 120 Fifth Street in Harlem and showed all the money he had earned by betting against Joe Louis and the police had to rescue him from the crowd."

It was not until long after Johnson's death in 1946 that people began to review his history and the effect it had on society, primarily due to Ali's success and the legendary heavyweight's own interest in Johnson's life.

After going to see "The Great White Hope," a Broadway show based on Johnson's life, starring James Earl Jones in the title role, in 1968, Ali said to Jones, "That's my story. You get the white women theme. " and replace it with the theme of religion. This is my history! "

At the time, Ali's refusal to fight in Vietnam after converting to Islam had resulted in the suspension of his boxing license and the government took his passport. These struggles he faced were the reasons why he saw so many similarities between himself and Johnson's difficulties.

As a result, in subsequent fights, Ali's cornerback Drew "Bundini" Brown was heard yelling, "Ghost in the house! Ghost in the house! Jack Johnson is here! Ghost in the house!" to encourage Ali.

"People within the black community, particularly black men, revisited his image and said, 'Wow, this guy just did what he wanted,'" Runstedtler said. "And it embodied the kind of powerful black masculinity that attracted people during the era of Black Power."

The Black Power movement began in the 1960s when activists "bravely challenged the hatred and violence of an intractable system of racism and oppression," wrote author Joyce Marie Bell.

Ali's review of Johnson's story helped catapult the former world champion, who had been stripped of his title due to his refusal to be drafted into military service to fight in the Vietnam War, again in the public consciousness and also create a lineage of Great Black Heavyweight Boxers.

Even Lennox Lewis, three-time world heavyweight champion, said that "I would never forget that I am on Jack Johnson's shoulders."

"To be honest, I knew more about Muhammad Ali," Lewis told the Guardian in 2010. "He was in our time. But I learned about Jack Johnson. Ali's contribution was profound, but Jack Johnson's was the first. It was quite History I am a lover of history and it was good to look again at the kind of attitudes that existed in those days, to see how far we have come.

"Although blacks were somehow more accepted in American culture, the promoters' dream turned to seeking controversy. And Jack Johnson was the first great showman.

"He gave them what they wanted. Look at the time he lived. It was remarkable that he was traveling the world, like a black man, arrested, leaving America, going to Europe. In the end he got old, like all of us." do, and Jess Willard knocked him out. "

The forgiveness

In 1913, Johnson was convicted of violating the Mann Act for transporting women across state lines for immoral purposes.

Johnson fled to Europe in 1913 while free on appeal. But after years of fighting abroad, including the eventual loss of his title in Havana, Cuba, in 1915, Johnson returned home where he finally surrendered to US authorities on the Mexican border in 1920 and served 10 months in prison. .

While the law had found him guilty of transporting Belle Schreiber across state lines, his conviction under the Mann Act was clearly "a lesson for black people around the world."

After a long campaign started by documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, and with the support of the late senator John McCain, Mike Tyson and Lewis among others, on May 24, 2018, 105 years after being convicted of violating the Mann Act, Johnson was posthumously pardoned by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

And while Trump's pardon for Johnson "brought him back into public view," Runstedtler argues that Johnson's legacy of rebellion against the status quo was not fully recognized during the pardon campaign.

"(White activists) don't really want to accept a more subversive legacy than he has, which I think is actually the most complicated and for which I hope he will be remembered."

"Certainly, the campaign to forgive him has brought him back into the public eye for dominant white America and possibly for people who are boxing fans in other countries around the world. But there is still some sort of underlying or subversive aspect in his legacy, and I don't. " I think he has been fully recognized in that forgiveness campaign.