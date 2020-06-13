Jack Koerner of Iowa was injured in a boating accident in the Ozarks, according to the university

Iowa defender Jack Koerner was seriously injured in a boating accident in the Ozarks on Friday night, according to reports.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the 4.2-mile mark of Gravois Arm on Lake of the Ozarks around 6:52 p.m. on reports of a collision with a boat, online records showed.

METS DRAFT ERIC ORZE, CANCER SURVIVOR TWICE: "THIS IS A CHILD WHO WILL NOT GO OUT"

According to police, the boat in which Koerner crashed into the "starboard side" of another ship, leaving his boat totaled. He was transported to an area hospital with "serious" injuries.

Another passenger in Koerner's boat also suffered serious injuries and was flown to another hospital.

The university issued a statement confirming the accident.

THE SON OF THE GREAT KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR OF THE NBA ARRESTED FOR SOMETIMES SUPPORTING THE NEIGHBOR "MULTIPLE" TIMES: REPORT

"We can confirm that Jack Koerner, a junior defender on the University of Iowa football team and a member of the 2020 Leadership Group, was injured in a water accident in Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 a.m. pm ", said the statement obtained by 247Sports.com.

Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of volunteer training with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend with other West Des Moines families. "

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Koerner joined the Hawkeyes in 2017 as a walk-on and totaled 81 tackles, intercepted a pass and defended five total passes last season.