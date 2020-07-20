Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Jack Nicklaus is arguably the best golfer the world has ever seen. His record of 18 main titles and 19 second-place spots have set an almost impossible goal for the rest.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus was born in Ohio in January 1940 and started playing golf at the age of 10. He won the US Amateur title in 1959 and 1961 and finished second behind Arnold Palmer in the 1960 US Open when he was still an amateur.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures He turned pro at the age of 21 in 1961 and won his first paid ranks title at the 1962 US Open, beating Palmer in an 18-hole playoff. Thus began one of golf's greatest rivalries when this young upstart threatened to usurp Arnie's army hero.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures In 1966 Nicklaus won his third Masters and then added a sixth major title at the British Open at Muirfield in Scotland. All at the age of 26.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Another British Open title came at St Andrews in 1970 at the age of 30 for Nicklaus's eighth-oldest, leading him ahead of Palmer.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures By the summer of 1977, Nicklaus had 14 majors but had not earned one in two years. At the British Open at Turnberry, he and reigning Masters champion Tom Watson were forced to take refuge from a storm on the third day before they both shot 65 to take off from the field.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures In what became known as the Duel in the Sun, Nicklaus and Watson faced each other on a dazzling final day, but the young Watson prevailed for his second Open and his third main title.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus rekindled his main job with victory at the 1978 British Open in St Andrews at the age of 38.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus and Watson fought many battles with each other, but also joined as teammates at the 1981 Ryder Cup at Walton Heath in England, winning all three matches together while the United States won 18.5 – 9.5.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus was named captain of the 1983 Ryder Cup and led his team to a close victory against Europe at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. It would be the last chapter in the US winning streak that lasted until 1959.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus had two major races at the age of 40, but in 1986, at 46, he had not won one in six years. A newspaper article before the Masters said it was "done, washed." Final leader Greg Norman for four on the final day, Nicklaus summoned some ancient magic. A famous birdie putt on 17 gave him the lead for the first time.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus' load in the back-nine caused roars similar to those Augusta has not heard since and his 30th comeback gave him a sixth Green Jacket and 18th main title.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus was again captain of the American Ryder Cup team at his Muirfield Village field in Ohio in 1987, but the Americans crashed into their first loss on their homeland.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Since Tiger Woods burst onto the scene with his first major Masters title in 1997, he has pursued Nicklaus' leading brand. But Woods has been stranded on 14 wins since 2008.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015 for his services to his sport and philanthropy.

Jack Nicklaus' career in pictures Nicklaus' early career was characterized by his rivalry with Arnold Palmer (left) and Gary Player (right). Known as the "Big Three," the trio became an honorary starter at the Masters.