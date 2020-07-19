Jack Nicklaus reveals he tested positive for coronavirus in March, recovered

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus in March, when the pandemic spread across the United States.

Nicklaus, who made the revelation during the CBS broadcast of the Memorial Tournament, said his wife showed no symptoms of COVID-19, but that she had a sore throat and cough. He also said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 "until we're done with it," about April 20.

"It didn't last long and we were very, very lucky, very lucky," said Nicklaus. “Barbara and I are the same age, we are both 80 years old, that is a risky age. Our hearts go out to the people who lost their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones. "

Last Tuesday, Nicklaus said he would shake hands with whoever wins the Memorial Tournament, a tradition he created.

"If you don't want to shake my hand, that's fine, I'll give you a punch or a blow to the elbow, but I'm not going to give you COVID-19, so that … I wouldn't." put anyone in that position, ”Nicklaus said Tuesday.

He said again on CBS that he would shake hands if the winner wanted to, but it would be fine if the winner didn't.

"We have the antibodies, and in theory we cannot get them and we cannot give them," he said. "That's a good position to be in."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a June 30 update, reported that they did not know whether people who recovered from COVID-19 could become infected again. The CDC also advised that even with a positive antibody test, "you should still take preventative measures to protect yourself and others."

Associated Press contributed to this report.