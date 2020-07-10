Jackie Lacey, the first black DA from Los Angeles, is the target of Black Lives Matter

His mission has been intensified in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the resulting national protests. But unlike other Black Lives Matter targets, including police brutality often at the hands of white officers, his target is Los Angeles County's first black and female district attorney, a local foster attorney raised in southern The Angels.

"They think they are going to sweep all this shit under the rug like it never happened," said Fouzia Almarou, the mother of Kenneth Ross, Jr., who was shot dead by a Gardena police officer in 2018.

"I'm standing here!" Almarou screamed from a stage as he turned to hurl expletives into the Los Angeles County Courthouse, which houses District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office. His office had exempted the Gardena police officer from wrongdoing and ruled that the shooting was justified.

One after another, nearly a dozen parents of dead children approached the microphone to blame Lacey, a Democrat, for what they see as an unwillingness to prosecute police officers.

"Killer cops are not funny!" the crowd sang in unison. Goodbye Jackie 2020!

"It's surreal," Lacey said of the weekly protests against her. "It is almost like an out-of-body experience."

In her first in-depth interview since Black Lives Matter stepped up her campaign to kick her out, Lacey tells CNN that she has more in common with protesters than they think, and that in many of these cases, she is handcuffed by law.

"While you can see an officer shooting and say, 'Oh, they could have shot him in the leg, they didn't have to respond that way,' that's not the test under California law," he said. Lacey. "The test is when someone's life is in danger."

Still, the pressure on Lacey since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis has been relentless. So much so, that Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff, a high-profile Democrat, withdrew his support for her, tweeting that his endorsement of Lacey a year ago no longer "has the same meaning."

"I don't know why he withdrew his support, but I have heard from the elect that they are being threatened by email," Lacey said. "People show up at the homes of the elect late at night to protest against them."

It also happened to Lacey. But that morning, the protesters ended at gunpoint.

Protesters take their complaints to Lacey's home

It was still dark when Melina Abdullah led a group of protesters to Lacey's home one early morning in March. It was a bold move, but Black Lives co-founder Matter L.A. he felt he had little choice.

"We have been standing in front of his office, demanding that he meet with us for two and a half years and he refused to leave," Abdullah said. "What alternative is there?"

Lacey said she offered to meet in smaller groups after an early town hall-style meeting sparked screaming.

"When it comes to a large group, there is no dialogue; it's you yelling at me and expecting me to react badly," Lacey said, noting that people film the exchanges with their cell phones.

That moment "caught on camera," however, unfolded at home, only it was her husband in the video.

"Good morning," Abdullah said to David Lacey, who was pointing a gun at her and the others.

"Get off my porch!" he replied sternly.

"Are you going to shoot me?" Abdullah asked.

"I'll shoot you, get off my porch!" David Lacey said.

"I don't care who you are, get off my porch!" he replied sternly.

"Can you tell Jackie Lacey that we are here?" Abdullah replied.

"I don't care who you are, get off my porch right now! We're calling the police right now," said David Lacey as he closed the door.

Lacey said she did not know her husband was going to the door and that the moment felt like "total chaos."

"We were both asleep and I called 911, I didn't know what was going to happen," Lacey said. "As a district attorney, you realize that many people may want to … get rid of you because you are prosecuting them."

At a press conference later that day, Lacey apologized on behalf of her family. She told CNN that coming to her house "crossed the line."

"Creating a situation where someone thinks they are about to be harmed, I don't think that will help their cause at all," Lacey said.

But Abdullah disagrees, saying that "people have been going to the homes of elected officials for decades," and that everything is in search of social change.

"She cannot hide just because she lives in a kind of suburb," said Abdullah, arguing that public officials give up some of their privacy when they become public servants.

The fundamental disagreement on this issue is indicative of the widening gap between Lacey's approach in her work and the expectations of protesters. They want a radical change to correct what they see as generations of pain brought on by a criminal justice system that doesn't work and that victimizes people of color.

Lacey doesn't disagree with that, she says, but she sees the change as something that can happen by fixing the criminal justice system, not dismantling it.

"If you're talking about redistributing funds, I absolutely agree with that," Lacey said of her view of the police disbursement.

"I've been advocating for mental health funds for communities of color since 2013. I've been advocating for drug addiction treatment for a long time. But if you're talking about it, let's remove all the police from our community and if a crime occurs, simply let someone else answer, I just don't think it's realistic. "

While other politicians, including Adam Schiff, marched with protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death, Lacey's refusal to pick up a megaphone has created the appearance that she has not revealed her true loyalty. Black Lives Matter views his ambitions as "narrow", ineffective, and favoring the police.

"We wanted to be open to thinking about how we can allow her to be a more progressive district attorney and act in the interest of blacks as a whole," Abdullah said of his initial Lacey approach. "When you have someone who is black, it doesn't always mean they have the interests of all blacks."

"They're treating me like 'the man'," Lacey said. "But if they knew I was the girl from the neighborhood."

From South Los Angeles to a seat of power

Lacey grew up in the Crenshaw district of southern Los Angeles, born to parents who moved from the south.

"They told me at a young age about Jim Crow and racism," he recalled.

A graduate of the University of Southern California School of Law, her pivotal case as a prosecutor was tried in front of famed Judge Lance Ito, an early use of the Los Angeles County hate crime law that led to death sentences of a homeless man.

"I actually went to law school to find out how I could help people who didn't know their rights and didn't know the law," said Lacey.

Becoming the first black DA in Los Angeles since the office was formed in 1850 seemed like a victory for the community when Lacey took office in 2012.

"I come in here and the most vocal group that wants to get me out is a group known as Black Lives Matter," Lacey said.

It is the opposition that the group says is necessary given the current climate.

"As a black woman, I would rather celebrate other black women, and I do," said Abdullah. "My loyalty is to blacks, not to an individual black person who would not mind selling us."

Lacey has a hard time rationalizing that approach. Now 63, he says his education gives him a very different view of Los Angeles than that of younger protesters.

"I remember when they entered my parents' house and put bars on the window," he said, adding that his top priority when he was young was "getting home safely" on his walks to and from Dorsey High School.

"People didn't realize in the 1970s and 1980s how dangerous it was in Los Angeles," he said. "I remember when (my parents) used to complain that the police don't care about our neighborhood."

That is why he does not have a poisonous vision of the police institution, he said. But her opponents see her attending to the police, especially as as the district attorney for the nation's largest jurisdiction, it's her job to prosecute police officers who use excessive force.

Black Lives Matter has created "Jackie Lacey's Seven Deadly Sins", a list of what they see as their most egregious affronts to the black community. They include disproportionately pursuing the death penalty against accused of color and relying on the testimony of corrupt police officers.

But number one on that list: Ed Buck, a Democratic political donor and West Hollywood resident.

How many disadvantaged black men have to die …?

Buck, a white gay man, allegedly invited a black man to his home for sex and harassed him with drugs until his death. The case was the subject of rumor, until he was accused of doing it a second time. It was then that activists began to wonder if he was a criminal.

"How many disadvantaged black men have to die before Jackie Lacey prosecutes this Democratic donor?" they asked.

"I didn't know him. He gave my campaign a minuscule amount. I think a hundred bucks," Lacey said. "We gave it back to him."

Then it happened a third time, only this time the man escaped from Buck's apartment and called the police. Protesters outside Buck's house got their wish: Charges were filed against him, including for assault and administration of methamphetamine. Federal methamphetamine distribution charges were subsequently added, prompting Buck to face trial next year.

Lacey said she did not yield to the protesters; rather, the evidence took so long to comply with the law.

"When we found that third person living, we were able to present a case," Lacey said, arguing that the first two cases were ambiguous.

"It reminds me of the John Belushi story. There was a woman who gave him drugs, took an overdose, and people wanted the district attorney to charge her with a crime," Lacey said. "Ed Buck is similar in that there were men here who used drugs that Ed Buck supplied, but we don't know if he injected or injected them."

That attention to legal detail provides insight into Lacey's methodical approach to her position. It also explains why Lacey and the protesters are fractured by another topic: police shootings.

"No matter who I have in this job, they still have to follow California law."

Lacey and Black Lives Matter are so far off on the Los Angeles County police shootings that they can't even agree on how many there have been.

Black Lives Matter has compiled a list of more than 600 people killed by police since Lacey took office in 2012. Lacey puts the number at approximately 340.

Both sides agree that any number is too much, but Lacey touts another number that she says should be considered: "14 or 15 of those shootings" involved unarmed citizens, she said.

"I can't tell you how many times I'll watch a case on TV and say, okay, this is coming my way. Let's see what it is about," Lacey said. "And I open the book and say, 'Oh, no one mentioned that the guy had a gun or that the woman had a knife.'"

According to an official count from her office, Lacey has reviewed 252 fatal shootings as of May 2020. One such case led to charges against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy. The rest were rejected.

Lacey said that is because the law leaves her with little leeway when a citizen is armed and it can be argued that the officer was in danger the moment he pulled the trigger.

"No matter who I have in this job, they still have to follow California law," he said.

But Black Lives Matter points to Lacey's support of the police unions as a reason to suspect, as the unions are largely seen as an obstacle to effective police reform.

Lacey says she is generally for the union, which makes her want more than the police.

She has nearly 20 endorsements from unions and trade associations, including the Los Angeles County Workers Federation.

"But they are not here making the decisions," he argues.

In addition to the shooting, Lacey said she has still charged 200 police or sheriff's deputies for other behaviors on and off duty. And his long-stated goal has been to prevent people from coming into contact with the police, he said.

"Why are the police being called in for a mental health crisis? Shouldn't you be a social worker?" she asks. "Why is someone called if someone is homeless and trespasses? And what can we do to get more people off the streets to discourage people from committing crimes to reduce recidivism?"

Those statements may sound similar to those of the protesters, but the gap seems too wide for ground to be regained before the November elections.

"Unless Jackie Lacey is willing to press charges in the 609 cases of which they were killed by the police, yes, it is too late," said Abdullah. "She has shown in the last seven years who she is."

& # 39; My next term will be the last & # 39;

Black Lives Matter does not endorse, but his call to kick Lacey out can only benefit Lacey's challenger George Gascón. So it's ironic that he's a former Los Angeles police officer and assistant chief, and more recently the San Francisco district attorney.

But that doesn't mean he wouldn't face the same scrutiny as Lacey, as Black Lives Matter sees the system as ripe for "excessive criminalization of people of color and the poor."

"And so, no matter who occupies the office, there will be a problem with the office itself," said Abdullah.

Despite years of protests, Lacey still enjoys broad Democratic support and was on the verge of winning a third term, garnering just 50% of the votes needed to avoid a general election.

But that was before George Floyd.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti left his prior approval of Lacey ambiguous, admitting on a criminal justice reform website that "it may be" time for a change.

Gascón has his own backup problems: San Francisco Mayor London Breed has backed Lacey by his former prosecutor.

No matter how the elections turn out, Lacey tells CNN that "my next term will be the last."

I think I'm going to care less about what people say and more about … how I want this book to end, "he said." I want to see fewer youths in our … system, fewer people on the streets.

"I don't want it to end like this, do I?" She continued. "That as the first African American to hold this job, and the protesters kicked her out. That doesn't seem like an end."