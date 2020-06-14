Jackie Robinson-Pee Wee Reese is an enduring duo of greatness, equality

This week, The Post looks again at the "best" in New York's sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly. Today's edition: the best double play combo.

There is greatness, and then there is impact.

Contributing assures you of a place in history. To achieve both? Well that's a great double play.

Of course, Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson get the go-ahead for the best pair of second baseman and shortstop in New York baseball history. Both men won plaques in the Hall of Fame. While the striped duos of Bucky Dent / Willie Randolph and Tony Kubek / Bobby Richardson and Edgardo Alfonzo / Rey Ordonez of the Mets deserve an honorable mention for their superiority and success on the team, none of the six have joined the duo. of twins from the Brooklyn Dodgers in Cooperstown, though Kubek received the Ford C. Frick Hall Award for his broadcast prowess.

However, the fact that the two men have a special place in the hearts and minds of those who never saw them play, that their bond has as much resonance as ever, speaks volumes for their impact.

"It's about equality," Sharon Robinson, Jackie's daughter, said in a phone interview. "A white man and a black man who play important box positions, and with equal power and strength, make this incredible move."

Jackie Robinson, of course, broke the major league color barrier, becoming the first post-1900 African American player when he joined the Dodgers in 1947; he actually played first base exclusively that season before switching to the cornerstone in 1948. He worked as Reese's main midfield partner until 1952, and the two men combined for 67.1 wins over the replacement, according to Baseball-Reference Because the Dodgers won two National League Pennants, they finished second twice and third once.

"They were the centerpiece of our defense," said Carl Erskine, who pitched for the Dodgers from 1948 to 1959. "They were smart, consistent, and outstanding."

Erskine, 93, continued: “The only thing about Jackie playing at second base was very fast. I never saw him reverse a ball. He always stood in front of that. … Jackie was not an acrobat. He was not like a ballet dancer. He was a strong and well-formed individual. He was like a steel worker. I would trample on the bag and throw two feet off the ground. ”

The right-hander praised Reese for his dominance by putting himself in the right spot and achieving the complicated pickoff game at second base.

Robinson moved to left field in 1953 and then to third base in 1955; He totaled 36 games in the second from '53 to '56, at which point he retired. While playing alongside other future Hall of Fame members like Roy Campanella, Sandy Koufax, and Duke Snider, his relationship with Reese stands out as the Mets affiliate Class A Brooklyn Cyclones honored the pair. in 2005 with a statue in MCU Park.

That statue, which features Reese with his arm around Robinson, has sparked some arguments of its own. Its genesis, an alleged incident early in Robinson's career in which Reese contained hostile and racist fans in a road game by publicly endorsing his teammate on the field, may never have occurred. The Robinson family pushed for the statue to represent the two men in action, turning two years old, and it did not prevail.

However, the family embraces the statue and its meaning: not so much notions as acceptance or tolerance as the word that Sharon Robinson chose, "equality". That term "equals power," he said.

We find ourselves intensely discussing race relations once again in the aftermath of the alleged murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. When asked how he thinks his father, who died in 1972, would feel about the current state of affairs, Sharon Robinson said: “I think he would be, like us, just devastated. However, we believe a lot in protests, in protest marches and in having a voice. I would be very proud of the young people who have mobilized and are out there. ”

That we wonder what Jackie would have thought, that we see him and Pee Wee as role models for diversity, equality and excellence, speaks to the greatness and impact of the two men. More than half a century after the last time they worked together, they remain the gold standard for their field in every way.