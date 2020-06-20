Jackie Robinson would support George Floyd's protests, says her son

If pioneering baseball icon Jackie Robinson were alive today, her son said his socially conscious father would have given the protests after the murder of George Floyd a go-ahead with a warning.

"I am sure you would support the murder protests and understand the [deep] sentiments created by 245 years of legalized enslavement and 155 years after injustice, brutality and discrimination," David Robinson, raised in Brooklyn, wrote in an email to The Post. "But I think I would advise that the protest have to be equaled and overcome by love of family and work to achieve our human potential."

73 years ago, Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier in April 1947 and forever changed race relations in the United States.

Robinson noted that his father's grandmother, "my great-grandmother," was born a slave.

"His mother for most of his life was a sharecropper, a domestic worker and a single mother," said Robinson, 68. "While anger and rage were natural emotional reactions to his story and the story of millions of his fellow Americans, he learned to evolve as a human being, like my father, to allow love of family to become his life force. dominant".

David Robinson operates the Sweet Unity Farms coffee cooperative in Tanzania. Their profits have been invested again in projects from water management and irrigation to solar panels for electricity.

In 2018, David returned to his hometown when the 500 block of MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant was renamed Jackie Robinson Way. Jackie resided at 526 MacDonough St. from 1947 to 1952.

David Robinson and his family were at Citi Field on April 15, 2018, for "Jackie Robinson's Day," as the Mets and all MLB players donned the number 42 retired from Jackie to honor his legacy.

On this Father's Day, Robinson wished "to send cordial greetings and best wishes to all parents and families in the United States. My hopes for all parents, including myself, is that we will strive to work and learn to be better role models and supporters of our children and families within our homes and in our communities. "

A good memory of his own father is from the many times he took David fishing.

“Although he did not like to fish, I remember us one day alone in a small boat in the middle of a large lake in Canada. The shore was a long way off, but there we were with no other boat in sight, David Robinson wrote. "His efforts on behalf of his son were even more inspiring because he did not know how to swim."