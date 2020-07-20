Jacksonville Sheriff Outlines 'Major Concerns' about safe RNC hosting

"It is my responsibility to provide security for our city and, most importantly, for the citizens I serve," Williams said in a statement. "With a growing list of challenges, be it finance, communication and timeline, I cannot confidently say that this event and our community will not be at risk."
Attendance will be limited to 2,500 regular RNC delegates during the first three days of the convention, and delegates may bring one guest and alternate delegates may also attend, with a total attendance limit of approximately 7,000 people.
But Williams, a Republican, said Monday that communication problems, concerns about reimbursement and a truncated time period have forced his department "beyond the point of no return to run the event safely and securely."
Jacksonville Republicans had presented the site as the best big-city place where Republicans control both state and municipal government.
In 2016, Trump led Duval County, which includes all of Jacksonville, by just over 1 percentage point, but neighboring St. Johns County by more than 30 points. The Northeast Florida stretch is a deep red country for Trump, where the campaign believes it can expand its margins to help win Florida, which is crucial to building a path to 270 electoral votes.