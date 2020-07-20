Jacksonville Sheriff Outlines 'Major Concerns' about safe RNC hosting

"It is my responsibility to provide security for our city and, most importantly, for the citizens I serve," Williams said in a statement. "With a growing list of challenges, be it finance, communication and timeline, I cannot confidently say that this event and our community will not be at risk."

His list of concerns comes as the RNC moves forward with plans for a reduced national convention in August. The new plans will mean smaller crowds, fewer speeches, and the use of indoor and outdoor venues in a bid to save a convention in person in Florida, which has become one of the country's top coronavirus hotspots.

Attendance will be limited to 2,500 regular RNC delegates during the first three days of the convention, and delegates may bring one guest and alternate delegates may also attend, with a total attendance limit of approximately 7,000 people.

Contradicting Trump, the North Carolina governor says he never demanded a & # 39; convention cap. 10 people & # 39; in sand

But Williams, a Republican, said Monday that communication problems, concerns about reimbursement and a truncated time period have forced his department "beyond the point of no return to run the event safely and securely."

CNN has reached out to the RNC and the Trump campaign for comment.

RNC officials decided in June to move the convention, apart from the pro forma vote, away from Charlotte, North Carolina, after the state's Democratic governor insisted on safety protocols that include social distancing and wearing masks, something that President Donald Trump was unwilling to accept at the time

Jacksonville Republicans had presented the site as the best big-city place where Republicans control both state and municipal government.

"This is Trump's country here. This is the best city in the United States to host the Republican National Convention, and for various reasons. It is a battlefield county in a battlefield state, in a city where unified republican government, "Duval Republican County President Dean Black previously told CNN.

In 2016, Trump led Duval County, which includes all of Jacksonville, by just over 1 percentage point, but neighboring St. Johns County by more than 30 points. The Northeast Florida stretch is a deep red country for Trump, where the campaign believes it can expand its margins to help win Florida, which is crucial to building a path to 270 electoral votes.

CNN's Dan Merica, Jeff Zeleny, Ryan Nobles and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

