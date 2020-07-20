Jacksonville Sheriff Outlines 'Major Concerns' about safe RNC hosting

"It is my responsibility to provide security for our city and, most importantly, for the citizens I serve," Williams said in a statement. "With a growing list of challenges, be it finance, communication and timeline, I cannot confidently say that this event and our community will not be at risk."

His list of concerns comes as the RNC moves forward with plans for a reduced national convention in August. The new plans will mean smaller crowds, fewer speeches, and the use of indoor and outdoor venues in a bid to save a convention in person in Florida, which has become one of the country's top coronavirus hotspots.

Attendance will be limited to 2,500 regular RNC delegates during the first three days of the convention, and delegates may bring one guest and alternate delegates may also attend, with a total attendance limit of approximately 7,000 people.

But Williams, a Republican, said Monday that communication problems, concerns about reimbursement and a truncated time period have forced his department "beyond the point of no return to run the event safely and securely."