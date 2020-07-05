Jacob DeGrom looks dominant during the Mets' mock game

Jacob deGrom still has a few more weeks until the Braves invade Citi Field, but it doesn't seem like it takes too long to get ready for the defending champions of the National League East.

The National League Cy Young Award winner was impressive on Sunday, with two blank innings in a simulated game as the Mets began increasing workouts for the 2020 MLB season of 60 games.

Facing the Mets' daily lineup, deGrom was predictably ahead of the hitters. He started mostly weak contact, struck out three and did not walk a batter in two innings in which he threw 34 pitches.

The three-month layoff due to the new coronavirus pandemic and the labor dispute did not appear to have a major impact on the 32-year-old law.

"Seeing Jake pitch, he (seemed to be) in shape mid-season and some of the boys savored Jake mid-season, so it was good to see those matchups, guys savoring a good fastball since launch" . Manager Luis Rojas said on a Zoom call as spring training 2.0 continued at Citi Field.

While facing nine batters in two innings, deGrom only allowed singles for Dom Smith and Yoenis Céspedes. He ventured newcomer Jake Marisnick to start his outing and then struck out Pete Alonso and Rene Rivera. DeGrom doubled Michael Conforto twice, leading to a shallow fly to left field and short ground to shortstop to end his afternoon.

"I thought Jake was beating the boys right from the door. His things were impressive, "said Rojas. "We were able to get some readings behind the plate."

Rojas said Sunday's simulated games were more important to pitchers as there is only so much for them to prepare for the season, slated to begin July 24 against the Braves in Queens, as Mike Puma of The Post reported.

It is key for pitchers to increase arm strength and feel comfortable against live hitters, and Sunday was a success in that regard, especially as the Mets' best pitcher looked as usual.

"I'm glad we have that competitive environment," said Rojas. "Some guys put the ball on the line against Jake in the first inning, but this is more for pitchers, hitters are taking their time, tracking, but it's about pitchers."